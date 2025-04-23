Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in an interview with The Free Press, that war with Iran would be “more messy” and “more complex” than most American military engagements in recent years. He continued that “Any military action at this point in the Middle East, whether it’s against Iran by us or anybody else, could in fact trigger a much broader conflict.”

Sec. Rubio also suggested Iran has no need for domestic enrichment of uranium, stating “If Iran wants a civil nuclear program, they can have one, just like many other countries in the world have one, and that is they import enriched material. Now, we’re not going to negotiate this in the press, we’re not going to negotiate this publicly because that undermines negotiations. But there’s a pathway to a civil peaceful nuclear program if they want one. But if they insist on enriching, then they will be the only country in the world that doesn’t have a weapons program quote unquote, but is enriching. And so I think that’s problematic. But, again, let’s give peace every chance here to succeed. I don’t want to see a war, the President certainly doesn’t want to see one either.”