Strategic Realignment in Iran: The Return of Larijani, Defense Consolidation, and the Shadow of Diplomacy

In recent days, the political and security structure of the Islamic Republic of Iran entered a new phase of recalibration and strategic realignment, marked by two intertwined developments: the reappointment of Ali Larijani as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and the reestablishment of the Supreme Defense Council. These decisions, while framed within constitutional and institutional logic, reflect deeper shifts within Iran’s domestic power matrix and its evolving posture in the post-war regional and global order.

Ali Larijani’s return to the SNSC is a significant political signal. As a veteran statesman, former Parliament Speaker, ex-chief of IRIB, and long-time adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Larijani embodies the hybrid profile of a loyal insider with pragmatic inclinations. His earlier tenure as SNSC Secretary between 2005 and 2007 ended in disagreement with then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Nearly two decades later, his reinstatement by newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian suggests an effort to integrate moderate conservative technocrats into a recalibrated decision-making framework. This is especially relevant as Iran emerges from a bruising twelve-day war with Israel in June 2025—a conflict that exposed serious vulnerabilities in Iran’s military coordination, intelligence infrastructure, and strategic deterrence.

In the weeks preceding his appointment, Larijani conducted an unannounced diplomatic visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the President’s special envoy, bearing a message on behalf of the Iranian leadership. This move hinted at Tehran’s desire to rebuild its international partnerships and redefine its strategic latitude amid deepening threats. Larijani was also the first senior official to publicly disclose that Israel had successfully discovered the physical location of a SNSC meeting during the war, confirming that Israeli intelligence had planned to eliminate many of the nation’s foremost leaders through targeted bombing—a plan that ultimately failed. These revelations amplified public pressure on the state’s security apparatus and underlined the need for immediate institutional reform.

Parallel to Larijani’s return, the Iranian government announced the formation of a newly structured Supreme Defense Council, citing Article 176 of the Constitution which permits the formation of subsidiary councils under the SNSC. Historically known as the wartime Supreme Defense Council of the 1980s, this resurrected body will be chaired by the President and composed of heads of the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches, senior military commanders, key cabinet members, and representatives of the Supreme Leader. The council’s stated mandate includes reviewing defense plans, strengthening military capabilities, and responding swiftly to emerging threats. Analysts describe it as a permanent “strategic war room,” created not merely in reaction to the Israel conflict, but as part of a longer-term effort to centralize and streamline Iran’s military decision-making structure in the face of hybrid warfare, cyber threats, and regional proxy dynamics.

This institutional repositioning takes place alongside a fragile and contentious international backdrop. After the June war, the U.S. launched strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, claiming to dismantle its uranium enrichment capabilities. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted that Iran’s enrichment capability remains intact, and that the damage is repairable due to retained technological know-how and human capital. He added that while Iran is capable of resuming enrichment at any moment, its decision will depend on evolving political conditions. Furthermore, Araghchi stressed that any renewed diplomatic engagement with the U.S. would require guarantees, reparations, and recognition of Iran’s sovereign rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

While Iranian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, have emphasized that they are in no rush to reenter indirect negotiations, there has been some speculation about a possible new round of U.S.–Iran dialogue. A notable report by the Iranian outlet Tabnak, published this week, states that indirect negotiations are expected to begin in the coming days. However, the report has been disputed and contrasts with public statements from senior officials.

The Financial Times reported this week that Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s position: negotiations would only resume with Washington if it agrees to compensate for the June attacks, offer credible security guarantees, and halt further provocations. Araghchi stated “The road to negotiation is narrow but it’s not impossible. I need to convince my hierarchy that if we go for negotiation, the other side is coming with real determination for a win-win deal.” Araghchi said Witkoff has tried to convince him that it is possible and has proposed resuming talks. But the veteran Iranian diplomat added: “We need real confidence-building measures from their side.”

In parallel, European powers (UK, France, Germany) are offering a delay in the reimposition of U.N. “snapback” sanctions if Iran returns to negotiations and reengages with the IAEA. Araghchi reacted harshly to the threat to reimpose the UN Security Council sanctions, telling the Financial Times “With the Europeans, there is no reason right now to negotiate because they cannot lift sanctions, they cannot do anything,” he said. “If they do snap back, that means that this is the end of the road for them.”

The convergence of Larijani’s reappointment, the defense council’s revival, and calibrated diplomatic signaling indicates a dual-track strategy: institutional fortification at home and strategic ambiguity abroad. Tehran appears intent on consolidating internal security command and crisis readiness while maintaining the possibility of reengagement with Western powers—if and when the terms suit its national interests. This hybrid approach may reflect a new era in the Islamic Republic’s statecraft, one that seeks to insulate itself from potential existential threats while projecting resilience and control on both domestic and international fronts.