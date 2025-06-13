Tell Congress: Stop War With Iran!

BREAKING: Israel has bombed Iran. Explosions have been reported in Tehran, one of the world’s most populous cities, as well as cities like Tabriz and Karaj. Residential buildings have been bombed. This strike was UNPROVOKED and ILLEGAL under international law. It has needlessly put many innocent people in mortal danger.

This is what a vacuum of American leadership and blind U.S. support of militarism has delivered – a spiraling conflict with mass devastation and rampant insecurity from the Mediterranean to the Arabian Sea.



We need our leaders to warn about the headlong plunge to wider war and urge diplomacy to halt the tit-for-tat cycle and move toward de-escalation.

Call the White House and Your Members of Congress: No War With Iran!

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1: Pick a time before 5pm ET/2 pm PT to call.

Step 2: Dial 844-ACT-NIAC or (844-228-6422) and ask to be connected with your local representative’s office.

Step 3: Remember to repeat this process and call the White House via the White House NIAC line number, 844-2NIACWH or 844-264-2294

Step 4: When you connect with the office, whether with a person or the voicemail, make sure to say your name, that you are a constituent, and your zip code.

Step 5: Here is a sample script you can use, but you are encouraged to share your reasons for why you oppose a war with Iran.

Sample Script:

Hi, my name is ____ [your name], and I live in ____ [your city/town]. I am a constituent who’s angry about Israel’s bombing of Iran. These strikes are UNPROVOKED and ILLEGAL under international law. I am deeply concerned that the U.S. is being led into a massive regional war with Iran. Countless lives are at risk – including civilian populations across Iran, the Middle East and American soldiers who will be in the line of fire. Can the Representative/Senator speak out against war NOW and underscore there is no authorization for war with Iran? Can they urge that the U.S. uphold the law and restrict weapons sales to Israel as it commits war crimes?

Optional:

I am a constituent who’s angry about Israel’s unprovoked bombing of Iran. These strikes are UNPROVOKED and ILLEGAL under international law. I’m urging you to oppose a march to war with Iran and further military escalation in the Middle East. Congress has not declared war against Iran and must speak out now to stop a new and deadly expansion of the regional war. The American people do not want a new war of choice with Iran, which would be a disaster to the U.S. and increase threats to U.S. troops. There is no military solution to the increasing threats that U.S. service members have faced since the outbreak of war between Israel and Palestine on October 7th. Only a permanent ceasefire can end these threats.

This conflict does not have a military solution. Only through diplomacy can threats to Israel, the United States and Iran be reduced and security restored. Only a ceasefire can end these threats: during the humanitarian pause that saw hostages released from Gaza and a break in the fighting in November 2023, attacks on U.S. forces and commercial ships in the Red Sea all but ceased. Israel’s destruction of Gaza and expansion of the war to Hamas have only increased Israeli insecurity. Iran is a much more capable actor and is poised for massive retaliation.

I call on you to make clear that there is no authorization for a new war with Iran, vocally oppose expanding the war to Iran and sparking a disastrous regional war and push for the only step that can halt these threats: a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Palestine that also halts escalation in Lebanon. The world needs courageous voices to take a stand for peace. Please act today.