The Destruction of Iran’s Civilian Infrastructure, U.S. Sanctions Target Iran’s Cars and Railways, Iranian Teachers and Nurses Resign, and More

Week of September 28, 2026 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Below is an excerpt of our Iran Unfiltered special report on damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran amid the ongoing war, which you can read in full on the NIAC website.

The 2026 Iran War — February 28, 2026 to the Present

A cross-verified analytical report | Primary sources:

International Energy Agency (IEA) · Bloomberg · CNBC · Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) · Associated Press (AP) · Reuters · Al Jazeera · BBC Persian · UN News · Center for American Progress · The Globe and Mail · WarCosts.org · Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS) · Iran News Update · Rystad Energy · Goldman Sachs · International Monetary Fund (IMF) · Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) · Donya-e Eqtesad · Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) · The New Humanitarian · UNHCR

Introduction: The Legal Standard and What This Report Documents

Civilian infrastructure is protected under international law. Articles 52 through 56 of Additional Protocol I to the 1949 Geneva Conventions prohibit attacks on civilian objects – including economic infrastructure – unless those objects make an effective contribution to military action and their destruction offers a definite military advantage. The proportionality principle further requires that anticipated harm to civilians not be excessive relative to the expected military gain. A state cannot lawfully destroy the infrastructure on which a civilian population depends for survival and livelihood – its water systems, hospitals, food supply chains, power networks, and the industrial base that provides employment – simply because that infrastructure also generates revenue for the government it opposes.

The United Nations has applied this standard directly to the U.S.-Israel war against Iran. Responding to strikes on Iranian bridges and transport hubs, a spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the Secretary-General was deeply concerned about attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran and across the region, and that “Such attacks are unacceptable.” In a subsequent statement, the UN reiterated that “vital infrastructure on which civilians rely for survival” – including hospitals and water supplies – “must be spared.” The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Médecins Sans Frontières, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights likewise condemned strikes on water facilities, hospitals, and university campuses, even where attacking parties characterized those facilities as “dual-use.” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk went further, stating that attacks targeting civilian objects or infrastructure indispensable to civilian populations “constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes.”

That standard applies to all parties. Iranian retaliatory strikes damaged civilian infrastructure across the region – a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait was hit repeatedly, and civilian sites were struck in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Jordan – and killed civilians, among them a child in Kuwait. The Secretary-General’s statement addressed attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran and across the region, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights applied the identical formulation to Iranian strikes on Gulf states and Jordan: attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure must end, and “if they are deliberate, such attacks may constitute war crimes.” The Security Council condemned Iran’s attacks on its neighbours in Resolution 2817 of June 3, 2026. This report documents damage inside Iran because that is its subject; the legal standard it applies is not one that distinguishes between belligerents, and some of the regional consequences of Iranian strikes are set out in Section XIV.

This report is the second volume in a series on the impact of the war. Its companion, Civilian Casualties and Housing Damage in Iran (NIAC Iran Unfiltered Special Edition, July 16, 2026), documents the war’s direct human cost in the first 39 days: as many as 2,362 civilians killed, including 254 to 376 children, more than 26,500 injured, and over 125,000 residential units damaged or destroyed. The present volume documents the destruction of the infrastructure Iranian civilians depended on and traces its economic and social consequences.

Since February 28, 2026, United States and Israeli forces have conducted sustained air operations against Iran, concentrated in separate waves: an initial 39-day campaign (February 28 – April 8, 2026) and a renewed campaign in July 2026 that included 13 consecutive nights of US strikes across southern Iran. A third campaign of U.S. strikes began on August 30, 2026. Hostilities did not cease between these waves of strikes: the April 8 agreement was a two-week pause announced by Pakistan and later extended. The United States imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports on April 13, and on May 7 US forces struck Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The blockade was lifted under the Islamabad Memorandum of June 14 and reimposed on July 14. This report treats the period from February 28, 2026 onward as a single continuous conflict of varying intensity, not as separate wars.

Before the renewal of active hostilities in late August, the war had: taken roughly 70 percent of Iran’s refining throughput offline at its peak, by one open-source estimate; and — by Israel’s own claim — destroyed 70 percent of Iran’s steel production capacity; struck more than 80 energy facilities region-wide; damaged 27 of the country’s airports, one of them — Bushehr International — destroyed outright; damaged 12 bridges and two tunnels; struck more than 210 health centers and knocked six hospitals out of service – including a children’s cancer hospital in Ahvaz rendered inoperable; damaged or destroyed at least 1,288 schools, of which 16 required fundamental reconstruction after direct hits, along with 32 universities; deepened an internet blackout the Iranian government had already imposed during the January 2026 protest crackdown, driving access down to 12 percent of pre-war levels; eliminated more than one million jobs; and pushed food inflation above 100 percent in a country where 40 percent of the population was already below the absolute poverty line. Iran’s government has estimated total damage at approximately $270 billion. The chapters that follow document each of these findings in turn, identify who conducted each strike and what each facility is, and – wherever sources permit – present the human beings behind the numbers.

Evidence, Methodology, and Scope

This report applies a two-tier evidentiary standard. Tier 1 figures are verified by at least two independent sources using distinct methodologies. Tier 2 figures derive from official Iranian government statements or single sources not yet independently audited, and are cited with explicit attribution. All figures should be read as minimum thresholds: the Iranian government’s internet blackouts, its restrictions on media access, and its suppression of independent reporting – in place before the war and intensified during it – have constrained documentation throughout. That constraint was described by residents themselves: a Bandar Abbas resident told IranWire that no independent photographer was permitted near the bombed sites, leaving residents to infer what had been hit from the direction of fire and smoke.

Scope: one conflict, separate phases of major operations. Phase I: the initial US-Israeli air campaign of February 28 to April 8, 2026 (the ‘39-day war’). The ceasefire that followed was partial and repeatedly breached; hostilities continued at lower intensity through the spring, including U.S. strikes on Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island on May 7. Phase II: intensified warfare in mid-2026, centered on the Strait of Hormuz crisis, including a U.S. campaign of strikes over 13 consecutive nights against targets across southern Iran in July. An additional third phase of the war appears to be underway at the time of publication.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, mediated by Pakistan and signed on June 14, 2026, declared an immediate end to the war, opened a 60-day window for a final agreement, lifted the U.S. naval blockade, authorized the resumption of Iranian oil exports, and committed the United States and regional partners to a reconstruction plan for Iran worth at least $300 billion. Its economic provisions were not delivered: Iran exported $6 billion in oil but did not receive the $12 billion in frozen assets it expected, or any subsequent investments for reconstruction. U.S. strikes resumed on July 8, and on July 18 Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister announced the suspension of Iran’s commitments under the memorandum, citing US breaches. No successor agreement had been concluded at the time of publication. Except where noted, damage figures reflect the cumulative effect of the conflict from February 28, 2026, to the time of publication.

Section I: Energy Infrastructure

1.1 Oil, Gas, and Refining

Iran’s oil and gas sector – the country’s primary source of hard currency – was a principal target of both US and Israeli air campaigns.

Abadan refinery, Khuzestan (early and mid-March 2026): Iran’s largest and oldest refinery, with crude processing capacity of 430,000–500,000 barrels per day, supplying approximately one quarter of national fuel demand. Witnesses in Iraq’s Basra governorate reported a heavy strike shortly after 1 a.m. local time, with fires visible across the Shatt al-Arab; it was the first reported attack on Iranian petroleum infrastructure of the war. Subsequent reporting cited additional strikes on or near the Abadan refinery in March, although the extent of damage to the facility was not independently established. WarCosts.org, an open-source damage tracker, attributed the taking of 70 percent of national refining capacity offline to a March 19 strike – the single source of the 70 percent figure used throughout this report, which has not been independently corroborated. By September, the Abadan refinery was demonstrably producing and offering petroleum products, although public reporting reviewed for this report does not establish its current crude throughput or whether it has returned to its pre-war processing capacity. More broadly, Iran’s oil minister said in early September that a large portion of reconstruction work at oil and gas refining facilities damaged during the war had been completed. He said debris removal had begun within two to three days of the attacks, although he did not provide facility-by-facility capacity figures that would allow independent assessment of how much refining capacity had actually returned to service.

What the 70 percent figure represents. The 70 percent figure should be understood as WarCosts’ estimate of refining capacity taken offline at that point in the war, rather than an estimate that 70 percent of Iran’s refining infrastructure had been physically destroyed. Iran had ten operating refineries with a combined capacity of roughly 2.6 million barrels per day. Several factors could help explain the scale of the reported disruption: units damaged at Abadan, which accounts for roughly 17 to 19 percent of national refining capacity; strikes on the Lavan Island refinery and fuel-storage facilities associated with the Tehran refinery; the Persian Gulf Star refinery in Bandar Abbas — Iran’s largest gasoline producer at 360,000 barrels per day, supplying roughly 35 percent of national gasoline output — starved of the South Pars condensate it receives by pipeline once Asaluyeh was struck, though the refinery itself was never hit; and missile strikes on fuel storage depots in Tehran and Alborz provinces on March 7. The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) stated that fuel supply and distribution remained stable and uninterrupted nationwide, and that stocks had been deliberately drawn down in advance to minimize losses – a Tier 2 official claim recorded here for completeness.

Asaluyeh complex (March 18, 2026 – Israeli drone strike): Israeli forces struck gas processing facilities at Asaluyeh, a city on Iran’s Persian Gulf coast that serves as the operational center of the South Pars gas field — the world’s largest non-associated natural gas reserve, shared between Iran and Qatar. Four gas processing units went offline. Asaluyeh, together with the Bandar Imam Khomeini port complex, accounts for more than 70 percent of Iran’s petrochemical production capacity — a separate measure from the refining figure above.



Reconstruction update (September 2026): The scale and duration of the disruption have become clearer as reconstruction has progressed. Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said war damage had reduced Iran’s natural-gas production by approximately 95 million cubic meters per day, concentrated largely at gas-processing facilities in Asaluyeh. Some of the loss was offset by redirecting processing to other refineries. By September, Paknejad said reconstruction was continuing simultaneously at four damaged gas refineries and at liquid-fuel storage and loading facilities in Tehran. Paknejad said part of the remaining lost capacity was expected to return by March 2027, with the rest during the following six months.

Mahshahr–Bandar Imam petrochemical zone (April 4–7, 2026 – US-Israeli strikes): Mahshahr, in Khuzestan Province on the Persian Gulf, hosts Iran’s largest concentration of petrochemical plants – dozens of interconnected production complexes built around the Bandar Imam Khomeini port. In the main wave of US-Israeli strikes on this zone, the following plants were hit: Fajr 1 and Fajr 2 (utility plants supplying power and steam to the entire zone), Bandar Imam Khomeini Petrochemical, Razi (fertilizers), Karoon, Tondgouyan (polyethylene terephthalate), BouAli Sina, Ghadir, Maroon, and Persian Gulf Energy. Six workers were killed – three at Fajr 1 and three at Fajr 2 – and 19 others were wounded across the zone.

Shiraz, Marvdasht, and South Pars (April 6–7, 2026): Strikes also targeted petrochemical facilities elsewhere in Iran. The Shiraz petrochemical complex was hit by multiple projectiles and rockets, knocking several units out of production, per the company’s public relations office. The Marvdasht petrochemical plant sustained a strike whose resulting fire was contained within minutes, with damage described by the local governorate as minor and no casualties. A unit of Amirkabir Petrochemical in the Special Economic Zone was struck on the night of April 7 with no reported casualties or chemical leaks. Two petrochemical plants in the South Pars zone were also targeted by aerial attack, per the Bushehr deputy governor.

Cumulative damage: The International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that more than 80 energy facilities across the region had been struck since the war began, with more than one-third sustaining severe damage. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol described the crisis as “the greatest global energy security threat in history.” Rystad Energy estimated repair costs for damaged energy infrastructure at $34–58 billion, and the IEA projected that restoring output to pre-war levels could take up to two years. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights addressed these strikes specifically. “Attacks on energy infrastructure – including South Pars in Iran and Ras Laffan in Qatar – will only compound hardship,” Volker Türk said in March 2026. “Disastrous humanitarian, economic and environmental consequences will be triggered if such attacks continue, resulting in deep harm to civilians – potentially for years to come.”

Read the full report here.

Just one week after Iran Unfiltered documented the widening geography and growing intensity of armed violence in Sistan and Baluchestan, another series of deadly confrontations has erupted, this time concentrated around Zahedan and Rask.

On Thursday, a police officer was killed when gunmen attacked the Ahmadabad checkpoint in Rask. Around the same time, Iranian security forces fought a roughly four-hour battle against armed men inside a residential building in Manzelab, near Zahedan, eventually killing six people whom the Revolutionary Guards described as members of a “Takfiri terrorist team.” By Friday morning, another prolonged confrontation was underway near the villages of Bidadlad and Shushgim in Rask. Iranian media confirmed an operation against armed men in the area, while local Baloch sources reported heavy weapons, armored vehicles, drones and several hours of sustained fighting.

The latest confrontations are unfolding against an important change in the armed landscape of Sistan and Baluchestan: several of the province’s principal Baloch armed organizations are now operating under the People’s Fighters Front, an alliance formed in late 2025 that includes Jaish al-Adl, the Pada Baloch Movement, the Nasr Movement of Baluchestan and other armed factions. The coalition has already claimed involvement in several of the major confrontations documented by Iran Unfiltered, including the September battles in Saravan and, most recently, Thursday’s fighting in Manzelab near Zahedan.

This makes it increasingly difficult to view the recent violence simply as a collection of unrelated attacks by disparate armed groups. The formation of the coalition provides an organizational framework through which at least some of these operations are being conducted. At the same time, responsibility for several of the latest incidents – including the attack on the Ahmadabad checkpoint in Rask and a reported attack near Zahedan on Friday – has not yet been publicly claimed, making it premature to attribute every incident in the province to the coalition.

Thursday’s confrontation in Manzelab provides some of the clearest evidence of the intensity of the latest violence. According to the IRGC’s Quds regional headquarters, security forces identified a six-member armed cell that was preparing attacks in the province. A joint operation involving the IRGC and police ended with all six alleged members killed and explosive devices recovered.

Local accounts described a much larger security operation than the brief official announcement suggested. Haalvsh reported that dozens of security personnel surrounded a residential building beginning around 6:00 a.m., positioning forces on nearby rooftops while exchanging fire with the men inside for approximately four hours. Videos from the area showed extensive damage to the building. Local residents reported hearing sustained gunfire and explosions, including what they described as RPG and mortar fire.

The People’s Fighters Front subsequently said its members were involved in the Manzelab confrontation. This follows the coalition’s acknowledgment of involvement in the major September confrontations in Saravan and provides further evidence that the alliance is playing an active role in at least part of the recent escalation.

The location is again significant. Iran Unfiltered noted last week that armed confrontation had reached Zahedan itself, weakening the argument that the escalation could be understood primarily as cross-border militancy around Saravan and the Pakistani frontier. The Manzelab battle now provides another example of prolonged armed confrontation in and around the provincial capital.

Rask has simultaneously emerged as another center of violence. On Thursday, gunmen attacked the Ahmadabad checkpoint, killing police officer Alireza Sanchouli. Provincial authorities said the attackers fired from the direction of a nearby river and withdrew after security forces returned fire. No organization immediately claimed responsibility.

Less than a day later, security forces launched another operation near Bidadlad and Shushgim in Rask County. Iranian media confirmed that security forces were engaged with armed men in the area but initially provided few details about their identities or casualties. Haalvsh reported that the fighting began around 5:30 a.m. Friday and continued for more than six hours.

The outlet also reported the deployment of armored vehicles, reinforcements, heavy weapons, surveillance quadcopters and explosive drones. Those details have not been independently confirmed. Reports of casualties among IRGC personnel have likewise circulated locally but had not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

Among the unconfirmed reports that should be treated with caution, Haalvsh reported Friday that at least five members of the Fatemiyoun, an Afghan Shiite militia closely associated with the IRGC’s Quds Force, were killed when their vehicle was struck by an explosive device and then came under gunfire in the Rudmahi area near Zahedan. Iranian authorities have not confirmed that Fatemiyoun members were involved, though the IRGC acknowledged a roadside bombing in Sistan and Baluchestan that killed one of its personnel, without identifying the location or the deceased as connected to Fatemiyoun. It remains unclear whether the two accounts describe the same incident.

There have also been recent local reports and videos purporting to show armed Fatemiyoun personnel operating around Rudmahi and elsewhere in the province. Haalvsh reported another attack in the same area in September that it said killed four members of the group. These reports have not been independently verified, and there is not yet sufficient evidence to determine the scale or purpose of any Fatemiyoun presence in Sistan and Baluchestan.

The reports are nevertheless worth watching. Fatemiyoun is composed largely of Afghan Shiites and has historically recruited heavily among Afghanistan’s Hazara community. Its confirmed deployment in a predominantly Sunni Baloch province could introduce an additional ethnic and sectarian dimension into an already sensitive conflict. That does not mean sectarian confrontation is inevitable, or that the current violence is primarily sectarian. But using an externally recruited Shiite force in security operations in Sistan and Baluchestan could deepen local perceptions of alienation and create new tensions if the reports of its presence are substantiated.

Taken together, the latest events strengthen the picture that emerged in Iran Unfiltered’s previous reports: the escalation is becoming more sustained, more geographically dispersed and increasingly organized. The People’s Fighters Front has provided a common organizational structure for several previously separate Baloch armed organizations and has acknowledged involvement in repeated major confrontations with Iranian security forces. At the same time, not every attack has been claimed, and the extent to which the coalition is directing or coordinating the wider pattern of violence remains uncertain.

The September battles in Saravan demonstrated that armed organizations could sustain hours-long confrontations while inflicting losses on local IRGC commanders. The events since then add another dimension: repeated fighting around Zahedan and the emergence of Rask as another center of sustained violence.

The firmer conclusion is that the security situation has continued to deteriorate since Iran Unfiltered’s last report. Within roughly a week, senior IRGC officers have been killed in Saravan, police have come under attack in Rask, members of the People’s Fighters Front have fought another prolonged battle near Zahedan, and another major security operation has unfolded in Rask.

The formation of a broader Baloch armed coalition makes the current phase different from one in which authorities faced only fragmented militant organizations carrying out isolated attacks. But the extent of coordination across the latest incidents remains unclear, as does the significance of reports that Fatemiyoun personnel are now operating in the province. What is increasingly clear is that armed confrontation is becoming a recurring feature across several parts of Sistan and Baluchestan rather than an occasional flare-up confined to Iran’s borderlands.

Iran executed two men arrested during the nationwide protests that swept the country in January, marking the latest use of capital punishment against defendants whose cases emerged from the unrest. Iranian authorities, however, say the two were not sentenced merely for participating in demonstrations but were involved in violent acts during clashes in Mashhad that left four security personnel dead.

The judiciary announced on September 30 that Ali Hemmati Sistani and Majid Nikandish were executed after their death sentences were upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court. Both had been arrested following unrest on January 8 and 9 in the Tabarsi district of Mashhad, one of the locations where demonstrations escalated into violent confrontations.

Mizan, the judiciary’s official news agency, described the two men as organizers and active participants in the unrest. According to the judiciary’s account, protesters in the area damaged and set fire to shops, banks, buses and other public property, blocked streets and clashed with security forces. Four members of the security forces were killed during the violence. The government says Hemmati and Nikandish personally participated in some of the violence.

According to statements attributed to Hemmati by Mizan, he admitted that he and Nikandish attacked and set fire to a chain store and later encountered two Basij members who were being beaten by a crowd. Hemmati was quoted as saying that he stabbed one of them twice before Nikandish took the knife and stabbed the other. Nikandish was quoted as saying that he carried a knife and three Molotov cocktails during the unrest, filmed events and sent footage to a number outside Iran. The judiciary also accused him of setting fire to a bank, damaging public property and attacking the store alongside Hemmati. Authorities said merchandise taken from the store was subsequently discovered at Hemmati’s home.

These allegations are important for understanding the cases. The judiciary is not presenting Hemmati and Nikandish simply as protesters sentenced to death for demonstrating against the government. It alleges that they participated directly in serious violence during unrest in which four security personnel were killed.

At the same time, the public account leaves significant questions about the legal proceedings unanswered. Mizan says both defendants had lawyers, were tried in court and that their convictions were reviewed and upheld by the Supreme Court. But its report does not clearly identify the precise criminal charge that formed the legal basis for the death sentences or explain whether either defendant was convicted specifically of killing any of the four security personnel.

Much of the detailed public evidence presented by the judiciary also consists of confessions attributed to the defendants. Iranian human-rights organizations have repeatedly raised concerns about reliance on confessions in political and national-security cases, particularly when independent information about detention conditions and access to counsel is limited.

The executions come amid ongoing debates over the government’s response to the January protests. The demonstrations began in December 2025 and eventually spread across all 31 provinces and more than 200 cities, according to the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran. Iranian authorities have put the death toll at 3,038, while the UN mission says it has substantial grounds to believe the actual number was significantly higher.

The UN investigators have accused Iranian security forces of using lethal force against protesters as well as bystanders, including children, and concluded that some documented acts – including killings, imprisonment and torture – amounted to crimes against humanity. Iranian authorities have disputed international accounts of the unrest and have portrayed the events as a foreign-backed effort to destabilize the country.

The protests started off predominantly peaceful, driven by widespread economic grievances. However, significant violence against security forces unfolded amid the protests as well, which appears to have been encouraged by outside actors. This led to a bloody crackdown on the protests that left thousands dead, including many innocents who wanted simply to make their voices heard.

The executions therefore illustrate one of the central difficulties in assessing the aftermath of the January protests: deep concerns about due process make it difficult to independently evaluate the government’s claims against individual defendants. While the government has charged defendants with serious crimes, the proceedings have been marred by rushed trials, limited access to lawyers, accusations of torture, coerced confessions and the widespread use of capital punishment before guilt has been definitively established.

The UN fact-finding mission has called on Iran to halt pending executions, establish a moratorium on the death penalty and release people arbitrarily detained in connection with the protests.

The executions of Hemmati and Nikandish also come as Iran continues to carry out death sentences in other national-security cases. In another recent case, the judiciary announced the execution of Hossein Pedaran, an Iranian citizen convicted of spying for Israel and allegedly providing Mossad with information about sensitive military facilities in Isfahan Province. His case was unrelated to the protests.

For the families of those arrested after January’s unrest, the executions in Mashhad demonstrate that the judicial consequences of the protests are still unfolding months later. They also underscore the need to distinguish between what Iranian authorities allege happened during violent episodes of the unrest and what can be independently established about individual defendants and the judicial process that ultimately sends them to the gallows.

The Trump administration has opened another front in its economic campaign against Iran, this time targeting the country’s largest automakers and railway companies. The move follows a series of U.S. actions over the past five weeks that have moved from banking and aviation to cryptocurrency, foreign procurement networks and now major parts of Iran’s domestic transportation and industrial system.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department formally designated Iran’s automotive and rail sectors for sanctions and immediately applied the new authority to some of the country’s largest companies. The targets include Iran Khodro and SAIPA, which dominate Iran’s domestic automobile market, as well as Iran Khodro Diesel, Pars Khodro and Zamyad. Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, Raja Passenger Train Company and Railway Transportation Company were also targeted. The designations were made under Executive Orders 13902 and 13871 – both imposed in the first Trump administration – which target key Iranian industrial sectors.

Treasury alleged that “Iran’s automotive and rail industries have been coopted by the regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),” and claimed that the automotive industry is a “lucrative cash cow for the IRGC to siphon funds from an ostensibly commercial venture.” However, some of these assertions seem questionable. Iran Khodro and SAIPA have been losing money for years and have huge debts. They have largely survived through government support, bank financing and accounting measures. While IRGC-connected figures could plausibly benefit from deals with each company, their financial outlook more closely resembles struggling companies kept alive by the state than a profitable source of funding to exploit.



Treasury noted that the automotive industry is Iran’s largest economic sector outside oil and gas, indicating that Iran Khodro and SAIPA together account for more than 90 percent of the domestic auto market. By designating the automotive and rail sectors themselves, Washington also created broader authority to sanction companies and individuals doing business with them. The same action targeted foreign suppliers in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

The measures are the latest phase of Operation Economic Outcast, the campaign Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launched in late August. Since then, Washington has rolled out successive rounds targeting Iran’s banking connections, airlines and their foreign suppliers, cryptocurrency and alternative payment networks, military procurement abroad and financial links with Russia. The aviation measures have already contributed to Iranian carriers losing access to several international destinations, directly affecting civilian travel.

This week’s move into automobiles and railways takes the campaign deeper into Iran’s domestic economy. The auto sector is particularly significant because of its size and the extensive network of manufacturers, parts suppliers, dealerships and workers connected to it. Millions of Iranian households also depend on domestically-produced vehicles and replacement parts in a market where imported cars remain expensive and restricted.

But the structure of the industry has changed considerably since earlier rounds of U.S. sanctions. European manufacturers once played an important role in Iran’s automobile industry, particularly French companies. Much of that presence disappeared after the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement and restored secondary sanctions in 2018. Iran’s automotive industry is now considerably more dependent on China and other Asian suppliers than on Europe.

That shift is visible in Thursday’s sanctions themselves. Treasury targeted two Hong Kong-based companies that it says supplied parts to Iran Khodro and SAIPA, alongside companies elsewhere in Asia and the Middle East.

The rail sanctions come as overland transportation has also become more important to Iran during the war. With maritime commerce severely constrained, Tehran has increasingly looked toward land routes connecting Iran with China, Russia and Central Asia. Cargo trains traveling from Xi’an in central China to Tehran increased from roughly one per week before the war to one every three or four days after the U.S. blockade began, according to Bloomberg.

Iran has also continued developing north-south transportation links with Russia and Central Asia. These routes remain far too small to replace maritime trade, but their importance has increased as Iran searches for alternative ways to move goods. The new sanctions therefore reach both Iran’s domestic passenger and freight networks and infrastructure Tehran has increasingly relied on to adapt to wartime restrictions.

How far Washington can restrict those alternatives will depend heavily on countries outside Iran. China and Russia have both rejected important elements of the U.S. pressure campaign, and neither has indicated that it intends to enforce the latest unilateral sanctions. Beijing has repeatedly said it opposes U.S. sanctions imposed without authorization from the United Nations Security Council and has defended its economic relations with Iran.

China is particularly important. It remains Iran’s most important major economic partner, a principal buyer of Iranian oil and an increasingly important source of vehicles, manufactured goods, technology and industrial components. Reuters reported in September that Iran and China have used a mechanism linking Iranian oil revenues to purchases from Chinese suppliers, allowing billions of dollars in trade to take place outside conventional Western banking channels.

Washington can sanction individual Chinese companies and threaten firms with secondary sanctions. But without substantial cooperation from China, restricting Iran’s remaining international trade becomes considerably more difficult.

The widening sanctions campaign comes as disruption to global energy markets remains another major consequence of the war. Some energy cargoes continue to move through the Strait of Hormuz, including an increase in LNG shipments during September, but the broader disruption continues to affect fuel markets, particularly refined products such as diesel. Governments have discussed releases from emergency reserves while Washington has pressed partners to take measures to increase supplies.

At the same time, indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States continue. Qatar has maintained shuttle diplomacy between the two governments, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi this week received Washington’s response to an Iranian seven-day confidence-building proposal. Discussions have included the Strait of Hormuz, economic measures and a possible path toward broader nuclear negotiations. No breakthrough has been announced.

The pace of the sanctions announcements shows the importance the Trump administration is placing on economic pressure alongside its military and diplomatic strategy. In little more than a month, Washington has successively targeted banking connections, aviation, alternative payment systems, foreign procurement networks, Russia-linked financial channels and now automobiles and railways.

The new sanctions are also being imposed on an economy already under unusually intense pressure. Unlike during earlier rounds of “maximum pressure,” Iran is now also facing a physical blockade that has sharply constrained its ability to export oil and conduct maritime trade, while U.S. sanctions simultaneously target banking, aviation, payment networks and now major transportation and industrial sectors.

Iran has developed more extensive trade and financial links with China and Russia to withstand sanctions, but those channels cannot fully compensate for the loss of normal oil exports and maritime commerce. The cumulative pressure has already affected government revenues, access to foreign currency, imports and the broader economy. The addition of automobiles and railways extends that pressure into sectors with direct connections to employment, transportation and household costs.

For now, Washington continues to add new layers of economic pressure while Tehran remains in negotiations without accepting the broader terms sought by the Trump administration. China and Russia, meanwhile, have shown no sign of joining the U.S. effort to economically isolate Iran.

Previous sanctions have demonstrated that Washington can impose substantial costs on Iran, including costs ultimately borne by ordinary Iranians. Yet that pressure has ultimately not been exchanged for concessions at the negotiation table. So far, both Washington and Tehran continue to negotiate while resisting key concessions sought by the other, leaving any path out of the confrontation dependent on reciprocal steps that neither side has yet agreed to take.

Published October 1, 2026

Iranian teachers and nurses are announcing their resignations on camera in a campaign drawing attention to worsening economic conditions and the growing difficulty of living on their salaries. Videos describing final working days and decisions to leave have gone viral on Iranian social media, prompting coverage by Iranian media and debate over financial hardship, burnout and working conditions. The departures appear limited so far, but they are a warning sign of deteriorating conditions in education and healthcare.

The campaign’s visibility comes as Iran’s economic situation worsens. On October 1, the dollar approached 260,000 tomans – 2.6 million rials – on Tehran’s open market. The increase continued despite the central bank’s announcement a day earlier that it planned to supply $2 billion in banknotes, beginning with $1 billion distributed through selected banks and bank-affiliated exchange offices.

The rial’s latest decline has coincided with Washington’s intensified economic pressure campaign and the continuing U.S. naval blockade. The falling rial is further eroding the purchasing power of salaries, as higher costs for imported goods and production inputs feed into prices across the economy. According to the Statistical Center of Iran, consumer prices in Shahrivar, the Iranian month ending in September, were 89.8 percent higher than a year earlier. Prices rose 4.2 percent during that month alone, while twelve-month average inflation reached 73.6 percent.

For teachers and nurses, a nominal salary increase can go along with a declining standard of living. Food, transportation, clothing and other necessities absorb more income, while saving for housing or unexpected expenses becomes increasingly difficult. While public-sector employees generally retain some protection through regular salaries and employment benefits, the hardship is even more severe for people unable to find work or relying on part-time and irregular jobs, who face the same rising prices without a dependable income.

The question raised by the campaign is whether years of training and public service still offer a realistic path to financial security. The economic hardship extends well beyond teachers and nurses, affecting broad sectors of Iranian society.

U.S. sanctions and the blockade are intensifying the economic constraints facing both public-service workers and the institutions employing them. Restrictions on export earnings limit access to foreign currency, while obstacles to banking and transportation can make essential supplies more expensive. Reduced public revenue can also constrain the government’s ability to fund salaries and services. Decisions about how available resources are allocated remain the responsibility of Iranian authorities.

For hospitals, economic pressure affects the affordability of supplies as well as the ability to retain staff. Nurses face rising expenses at home while working in institutions under financial strain. Schools face a similar challenge: continuing to educate depends on employees whose own livelihoods are becoming less secure.

The resignation campaign turns these pressures into a public appeal, with participants speaking on camera to draw attention to an economic crisis that extends beyond their professions. Low compensation, delayed payments, unequal resource allocation and punitive treatment of labor activists are longstanding grievances now unfolding amid deepening economic pressure.

One woman with a decade of experience teaching recalled in Iranian media that her early earnings, though modest, had previously allowed her to save toward major purchases with her husband. Her concern was that the widening gap between income and prices had since made that kind of planning increasingly unrealistic.

Teachers’ representatives argue that the departures reflect accumulated grievances over both livelihoods and the treatment of their profession. In a statement circulated by Iranian media, the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations described experienced educators leaving jobs to which they remained deeply attached. The council attributed the situation to inadequate wages, educational inequality, excessive bureaucracy and security measures against teachers engaged in labor activism, including dismissal, suspension and detention. It rejected explanations centered on foreign instigation and held the authorities responsible for the conditions driving dissatisfaction.

Education Minister Alireza Kazemi offered a sharply different account on September 30. Speaking to education administrators in Isfahan, he said approximately 650,000 classrooms were functioning with teachers. According to state news agency IRNA, he dismissed the controversy as material circulated by four people whom he said were not teachers.

Kazemi placed the issue within a broader campaign of cognitive and cultural warfare against Iran and urged administrators to prevent such narratives from influencing teachers, students and families. His reported remarks did not include a national tally of resignations. He also acknowledged recruitment constraints. Education authorities, he said, had not recruited 30,000 personnel through one recruitment channel this year and had not received an allocation of 5,000 military-service teachers. Nevertheless, he maintained that the school year had begun smoothly.

In nursing, professional representatives warn that formal resignation statistics capture only part of the workforce problem. Mohammad Sharifi-Moghadam, secretary-general of the Nurses’ House, told Iranian media that temporary employees who decline to renew contracts, or nurses who leave during service placements, may not be recorded as having resigned. Deputy Health Minister for Nursing Abbas Ebadi identified understaffing as a driver of burnout and departures, saying retention depended on financial, professional, organizational and social conditions. He reported that 12,000 nursing recruitment authorizations had been obtained during the previous year, although authorizations do not establish how many nurses were ultimately hired.

Nursing representatives at the same gathering raised low compensation, delayed payments, insecure employment and unequal resource allocation. Their complaints highlight why additional funding must be accompanied by improvements in working conditions and the distribution of healthcare resources.

For patients and students, persistent staff losses threaten the quality and continuity of essential services. When departures exceed replacement, remaining workers absorb more responsibilities. New recruits may replenish headcounts without immediately replacing experienced colleagues’ knowledge.

The immediate importance of the campaign is its warning: people responsible for teaching children and caring for patients are publicly questioning whether they can afford to continue. The falling rial, inflation and external economic restrictions are making longstanding workplace grievances harder to bear. Addressing that pressure requires both relief from the measures constricting Iran’s economy and domestic decisions that make remaining in these professions a sustainable choice.



Published September 28, 2026

Following indirect negotiations last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Iran and the United States are keeping diplomatic channels open while betting that economic pressure will force the other side to compromise. Washington is counting on its maritime blockade and an attempted air blockade by sanctions to weaken Tehran’s bargaining position. This is countered in Tehran by advocates of escalation in Iran arguing that continued disruption to energy supplies – and the resulting costs for the global economy – will put greater pressure on President Donald Trump. The deadlock reflects competing expectations that waiting will produce a better deal, even as the costs of waiting rise.

Inside Iran, that calculation is fueling a debate over whether to remain open to a deal or intensify the confrontation. Calls to increase pressure before the U.S. midterm elections, confront the United Arab Emirates, and withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are emerging alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s continued pursuit of mediation.

On Monday, September 28, IRNA reported that the Iranian delegation in New York had no talks with U.S. officials scheduled and was awaiting a response to positions conveyed through Qatar. Later that day, IRNA reported that Araghchi would meet Qatari mediators. This indicated that indirect diplomatic exchanges were continuing, even without a scheduled meeting between Iranian and American officials.

The gaps between Washington and Tehran include both the scope of a settlement and the sequence of concessions. In an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Araghchi laid out Iran’s demands for an agreement to end the war. “First of all, we want to end this war — this war of aggression,” said Araghchi. “They started this war eight months ago with the hope that in two, three days, you know, they can win the war. It’s now eight months. And we want it to be ended. We want our moneys, our assets, which are illegally frozen, to be released. We want, you know, to be able to sell our oil. So we want certain things that U.S. has already committed itself in the previous, you know, deals.” He reiterated that Iran was willing to open the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, and noted that Iran had not heard a formal rejection from the Trump administration through mediators despite widespread reports to the contrary.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz put the blame on Iran for the impasse and said Iran was “asking for everything up front.” He continued, saying Iran was “asking for relief from billions and billions of sanctions,” along with “snapback sanctions from the United Nations” and for “access to billions in frozen assets.” He suggested this would not have been in return for concrete concessions, but instead a promise to talk. He also suggested Iran violated the original Memorandum of Understanding bu firing at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran wants tangible relief before surrendering its pressure on shipping, while Washington wants confidence that relief will secure concessions extending beyond Hormuz. Each side fears giving up its bargaining position before the other delivers.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has presented the economic squeeze as a reason for Washington to wait. Speaking to Fox News, he claimed that only around 15 million barrels of Iranian oil remained in transit and that Iran could deliver its final shipments to China within roughly two weeks. That is a claim by a party to the conflict, rather than an independently established deadline for Iran’s economic exhaustion. Even a severe reduction in oil receipts would not automatically determine when, or whether, Tehran changes its negotiating position.

The domestic costs are nevertheless increasingly visible. Khabar Online reported the dollar at 240,500 tomans on Monday, while a later Eghtesad Online report put it above 244,000 tomans. Separately, Tejarat News, citing Central Bank figures, reported urban consumer prices in September were 83.8 percent higher than a year earlier. Currency depreciation raises business costs while eroding household purchasing power. The government’s capacity to prolong a confrontation is not the same as the population’s capacity to absorb its consequences.

Iran’s medicine shortages show how this pressure reaches patients. The Financial Times, citing Iranian pharmacists and health officials, reported shortages of around 60 medicines used to treat life-threatening conditions. Although medicines are generally exempt from sanctions, payment barriers, shipping restrictions, and banks’ reluctance to process transactions can obstruct access. Domestic policy has compounded the problem: the removal of subsidized foreign exchange for many medicines has increased costs. For patients, prolonged confrontation will mean interrupted treatment and essential drugs becoming unaffordable.

The pressure also extends outward. Reuters reported Brent crude at $106.60 a barrel on Monday morning in New York, up 2.2 percent, after Trump rejected Iran’s proposal. Sustained high oil prices increase costs for energy consumers and complicate efforts to contain inflation. For advocates of escalation in Tehran, those international costs are a source of bargaining power. But higher prices do not necessarily benefit Iran when restrictions prevent it from exporting freely or accessing the proceeds.

Economist Majid Shakeri has articulated the argument for waiting more explicitly. Speaking on Iran’s state television news channel, IRINN, he argued for maintaining or increasing pressure ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. In this assessment, reducing the economic costs of the confrontation would benefit Trump. Araghchi has publicly taken a different position, saying that American elections do not determine Iran’s interests and that opportunities for peace should be pursued.

The UAE has become a focal point because of its role, as described by Shakeri and other Iranian advocates of escalation, in keeping oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz. In their account, the UAE is buying oil from Gulf producers and chartering tankers, assuming or accommodating insurance-related risks that would otherwise discourage shipments. Transportation becomes more expensive, but some exports continue, although below prewar levels. Their concern is that Emirati arrangements are making the risks commercially manageable and weakening Iran’s ability to translate disruption into economic pressure.

That argument underpins calls to widen the confrontation. Shakeri and others contend that targeting individual tankers cannot preserve Iran’s leverage if the UAE continues organizing shipments and absorbing additional costs. They advocate directly targeting the UAE instead, presenting this as a way to keep the Strait of Hormuz an effective Iranian bargaining instrument.

Mostafa Najafi made a related case in a post on X. He accused the UAE of facilitating other countries’ oil shipments, obstructing an Iranian-Omani agreement on managing Hormuz, and lobbying Washington and Israel to attack Iran. He also alleged direct Emirati participation in attacks and portrayed Netanyahu’s visit to Abu Dhabi as evidence of an anti-Iranian agenda. These are Najafi’s allegations, not independently-established findings about Emirati actions or the visit’s outcome.

Najafi argued that Tehran should move its handling of the UAE beyond exclusively political and diplomatic measures. His post illustrates the push for escalation without establishing an official decision to attack. The broader danger is that, as commercial arrangements reduce the effectiveness of pressure on shipping, advocates demand action against the country sustaining those arrangements. That could widen the war and expose Iran to further retaliation.

Calls to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty add another potential route to escalation. Didban Iran reported that 32 former officials, including former intelligence minister Heydar Moslehi and former vice presidents and ministers, urged the government, parliament, and Supreme National Security Council to begin the withdrawal process. Their argument is that membership and cooperation have failed to protect Iran’s security.

The letter represents a political demand, not an announced government decision to withdraw or develop nuclear weapons. Its signatories also stated that they continued to support peaceful nuclear energy. Nevertheless, pursuing withdrawal could make agreement on nuclear monitoring and assurances more difficult precisely when Washington is demanding greater confidence about Iran’s nuclear intentions. It could deepen the obstacle American officials already cite as a reason to withhold economic relief.

Reports on Monday emphasized that the U.S. is seeking greater assurances on Iran’s nuclear program, which is an issue that was largely deferred in the June Memorandum of Understanding. While potentially favorable, it is far from clear if U.S. demands are reasonable and if Tehran has a fully-developed position on whether and how to compromise on the nuclear program.

Having made preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon central to his justification for the war, securing something on the nuclear program – such as restored International Atomic Energy Agency inspections – could provide Trump the offramp he needs to conclude the war. Tehran, however, has insisted on proof of concrete economic benefits up front, including usable access to frozen assets, the ability to sell oil and receive payment, and relief from the blockade. The Memorandum of Understanding provided a framework that could deliver each, albeit with scant details on forthcoming nuclear negotiations.

Qatari mediation preserves an opportunity to explore these arrangements. But that opening remains fragile while Washington expects economic attrition to deliver greater concessions and influential voices in Tehran expect global energy pressure to do the same. Breaking the deadlock requires turning existing pressure into enforceable reciprocal commitments before the pursuit of additional bargaining power expands the war.