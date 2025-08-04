The Hill: Iranian Americans are Demanding Peace, Not War

Jamal Abdi in The Hill:

As the fog of war clears, an important truth has once again been exposed, which powerful voices in Washington and Tel Aviv have spent years and enormous resources distorting: Iranian Americans firmly believe that diplomacy – not war and sanctions that destroy innocent lives – is the most effective path for the U.S. to deal with Iran’s government, whether on nuclear policy, regional stability, or its human rights abuses.

For years now, an echo chamber on social media has sought to portray Iranian Americans as united in begging Trump and Netanyahu to bomb Iran and “Make Iran Great Again.” On Persian-language satellite networks like Iran International — created and long funded by individuals closely tied to the Saudi royal family – viewers are led to believe that most Iranians view Netanyahu as a “liberator” and welcome U.S. bombs and sanctions on Iran as tools of freedom.