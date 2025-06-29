The Intercept: How Biden Is to Blame for Israel and the U.S.’s 12-Day War Against Iran

Biden’s failure to reenter Obama’s nuclear deal helped create the risk for a potentially catastrophic U.S. war against Iran.

By Jamal Abdi

Almost exactly 10 years ago, as the U.S. was the cusp of sealing a historic agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program, Barack Obama offered a warning to those who were working to tank the accord: “Let’s not mince words: The choice we face is ultimately between diplomacy and some form of war — maybe not tomorrow, maybe not three months from now, but soon.”

Obama struck the deal in 2015, but less than three years later, during President Donald Trump’s first term, the U.S. unilaterally violated the agreement. After a short time, the deal was dead.

Then came the war Obama had predicted. This month, Israel unleashed barrages of missiles, bombs, and drone attacks against Iranian military installations, nuclear facilities, and residential neighborhoods. Iran undertook retaliatory strikes at Israel.

The U.S., after an apparent feint at diplomacy, then entered the fray, making a massive bombing run against Iranian nuclear facilities — and raising the specter of an all-out regional conflict or, worse, a world war. Thankfully, U.S. involvement was limited and, after 12 days of exchanges, Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire.

Read the full piece at The Intercept >>