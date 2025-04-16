The New York Times released a report indicating that “Israel had planned to stri…

The New York Times released a report indicating that “Israel had planned to strike Iranian nuclear sites as soon as next month but was waved off by President Trump in recent weeks in favor of negotiating a deal with Tehran to limit its nuclear program.” The article further details how the Israeli plan, formulated in May, aimed to delay Iran’s nuclear weapon development by at least a year. However, the success of such an operation required U.S. support for both defensive and logistical reasons. And after extended internal discussions within the administration, President Trump ultimately chose a diplomatic path, initiating talks with Iran, which is now currently playing out.