The U.S. and Iran held a third round of talks, led by Foreign Minister Araghchi and Special Envoy Witkoff, in Muscat, Oman. The two parties brought in technical teams for the first time during this meeting, and have since agreed to meet again on May 3, 2025 to continue negotiating. One senior U.S. official stated that the talks, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, lasted over four hours and included both indirect and direct engagement between both sides.

Following the meeting, Araghchi stated that “This round of talks was much more serious than in the past, and we gradually moved into more detailed and technical discussions.” He added that “Some differences are serious, some less so. I’m hopeful about reaching a deal, but yet cautious.”