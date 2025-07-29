Three Environmental Volunteers Killed Battling Wildfire in Iran’s Abidar Region

Three environmental volunteers — Khobat Amini, Chiako Yousefinejad, and Hamid Moradi — have died from severe burns sustained while attempting to contain a wildfire in the Abidar mountainous area near the city of Sanandaj, in Iran’s Kurdistan Province. Their deaths have led to widespread mourning and raised urgent questions about the safety and support of volunteer environmental responders in the country.

The fire broke out on Thursday, July 24, in a grassland area of Abidar, a well-known natural site near Sanandaj. Seven volunteers mobilized quickly to prevent the fire from spreading. Among them were Khobat Amini, a committed environmental activist; Chiako Yousefinejad, a national arm-wrestling champion and martial arts coach; and Hamid Moradi, a 36-year-old lawyer and director of the environmental group Shenaye Nojin.

The volunteers reportedly lacked proper fire protection gear. Caught in a steep valley where the wind changed direction rapidly, they were surrounded by flames. According to eyewitnesses, a fire vortex formed around them, and rescue helicopters arrived nearly an hour later—too late for several.

Hamid Moradi passed away on the night of July 26. Chiako Yousefinejad, despite already being severely burned, reportedly returned into the fire zone to assist others and later died from his injuries on July 27. Khobat Amini succumbed to his burns on July 28 after several days in Kosar Hospital. Several other volunteers, including Mohsen Hosseinpanahi, Arias Salimi, and Mostafa Hojjari, were seriously injured.

Large crowds gathered for the funeral ceremonies held in Sanandaj, where mourners expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims’ families. Slogans honoring the volunteers as heroes were heard, along with messages of unity and public remembrance. The Governor of Kurdistan Province declared two days of public mourning in response to the tragedy.

Local activists and environmental groups have criticized the lack of preparedness, the absence of equipment, and delayed emergency response. According to Danyal Mahmoudi, a member of Shenaye Nojin, the volunteers were wearing ordinary plastic-based clothing that melted into their skin when exposed to fire. He also suggested the wildfire may have been deliberately set, noting that it began in an unusual location and that weather conditions were unlikely to ignite the blaze naturally. One eyewitness said:

“Within minutes, the fire surrounded the group. An hour later, helicopters arrived to evacuate them. We never imagined a grassland fire would cost this many lives.”

The Abidar region has experienced wildfires in the past, but this is the deadliest on record. Over the past decade, more than 20 environmental volunteers in Iran have died while working to protect forests and rangelands, particularly in the Zagros Mountains.

The deaths of Khobat Amini, Chiako Yousefinejad, and Hamid Moradi have drawn national attention to the risks facing environmental defenders in Iran and highlighted the urgent need for improved emergency protocols, proper equipment, and institutional accountability. Their courage, selflessness, and commitment to preserving nature have left a lasting legacy, and their loss continues to resonate deeply with people across the country.