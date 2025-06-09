Trump and Netanyahu Talk Iran

Speaking with the White House Press Pool, President Trump described his latest phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu where the two had discussed Iran, with the President also explicitly stating that there will be a meeting with Iran on Thursday, June 12:

“Yeah, we discussed a lot of things, & it went very well, very smooth. We’ll see what happens. You know, we’re trying to do something with a country we just spoke about, Iran. I think you should negotiate this…They are good negotiators, but they’re tough. Sometimes they can be too tough. That’s the problem. We’re trying to make a deal so that there’s no destruction and death…And we’ve told them that, and I’ve told them that. I hope that’s the way it works out, but it might not work out that way. We’ll soon find out.”

He continued, “We have a meeting with Iran on Thursday. So we’re going to wait till Thursday.”

When further asked what the main impediment to a deal is, the President stated: “Well, they’re just asking for things that you can’t do. They don’t want to give up. They seek enrichment. We can’t have enrichment. We want just the opposite. And so far, they’re not there…I hate to say that, because the alternative is a very, very dire one, but they’re not there. They have given us their thoughts on the deal. I said, you know, it’s just not acceptable.”