Trump Hosts Netanyahu, Tucker Hosts Pezeshkian

Washington D.C. – NIAC President Jamal Abdi issued the following statement in advance of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to the White House today and in response to Tucker Carlson’s interview with Iranian President Pezeshkian:

“As Trump hosts Netanyahu and the prospect of a Gaza ceasefire grows closer, we are concerned the table is actually being set for more war in the region and on Iran. Netanyahu has repeatedly agitated for total war on Iran and sabotaged U.S. diplomacy, including Trump’s own diplomatic efforts with Iran. Rather than allow Netanyahu to suck the U.S. into a forever war on Iran, President Trump must focus on getting Iran diplomacy back on track – and finally saying ‘no’ to Netanyahu.

“The war that Israel and the U.S. conducted against Iran has delivered only fleeting and pyrrhic victories: Iran’s nuclear program is now likely to be reconstituted, without international monitoring and oversight. Iran’s scientific and military figures will be replaced, and Iran will work to restore control of its air space and adapt its missile program for the next conflict. The war Netanyahu started and Trump tried to finish failed to accomplish its stated objectives. Instead, it has laid the foundation for an open-ended conflict – one defined by repeated bombings of Iran to temporarily delay its nuclear and military programs, all while setting the stage for a long-term, destabilizing push for regime change.

“Trump must chart a different course, as he has so often done, by pivoting to sincere negotiations. Notably, Tucker Carlson, a prominent voice that represents a significant share of the President’s base, featured an interview with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian. Given the lack of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Iran, opportunities to hear the perspectives of Iran’s government are relatively few. Pezeshkian emphasized peace and said Iran did not seek war and does not want the war to resume – this stance should be seized upon by the Trump administration. Many of the President’s supporters believed in his promise to end endless wars, not start new ones, and pursue diplomacy with both allies and adversaries to protect American interests and prevent conflict. Instead, he has risked being dragged into another war by opportunistic so-called friends like Netanyahu, who have long prioritized their own agendas over U.S. stability and security. We hope that the President will stand up for American interests, which means saying NO to Netanyahu’s plans for forever war on Iran.”