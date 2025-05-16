Trump: “Iran wants to trade with us”

President Trump sat down for an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News where he made the following remarks:

“Iran wants to trade with us, okay, if you can believe that. And I’m okay with it. I’m using trade to settle scores and to make peace. But I’ve told Iran, ‘we make a deal you’re going to be really, you’re going to be very happy.’ But more than anything I’ve told Iran very simply, because I heard somebody making my case last night on television. I didn’t like it, because they were saying there’s plenty of time — there’s not plenty of time. Well, they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. And eventually, they’ll have a nuclear weapon and then the discussion becomes a much different one.”