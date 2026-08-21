Trump Openly Declares Economic War, Iran’s Midwar Political Debate, and More

Week of August 17, 2026 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Three days ago, Iran Unfiltered argued that after nearly six months of war, neither Washington nor Tehran had succeeded in breaking the other side’s principal sources of leverage. Iran had retained enough military capacity to impose costs on U.S. forces and enough control over the Strait of Hormuz to keep shipping far below normal levels. The United States had inflicted enormous damage on Iran and absorbed much of the global energy shock, but it had failed to force Tehran to accept its terms.

Washington’s response to that stalemate is now becoming clearer: if overwhelming military power has not forced Iran to capitulate, the Trump administration intends to see if a pivot back to intense economic pressure can. President Donald Trump this week announced what he described as an unprecedented campaign of economic warfare and isolation against Iran. Vice President JD Vance described the conflict as entering a new phase in which economic pressure would become a central American instrument. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington intends to combine the naval blockade with what he described as the toughest sanctions campaign ever imposed on a country.

This doesn’t mean the war is over. The naval blockade remains in place, which is widely viewed as an act of war and has involved U.S. naval vessels firing on ships seeking to pass the blockade lines, along with Iranian fire on commercial vessels transiting the Omani corridor. But moving the center of gravity from military operations toward economic warfare is also an implicit acknowledgment that nearly six months of military pressure have failed to achieve Washington’s central objective: forcing Iran to submit to U.S. terms.

Now Washington is betting that Iran’s economy will prove easier to break. Senior Iranian officials, for their part, have acknowledged just how serious that vulnerability could be. Speaking to Iranian and Iraqi business leaders during his visit to Baghdad, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf offered an unusually direct assessment: “No matter how much military power we have, if the people are hungry and we do not have financial circulation, economic growth and national production, we cannot endure.” Ghalibaf’s trip has attracted attention largely because of Iran’s changing regional position, the future of Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq and his talk of a “new regional order.” But the economic dimension of the visit may now be just as important.

Iraq is one of Iran’s most important economic partners and one of the places where Washington’s new strategy will be tested. Iran’s regional neighbors have been an important part of weathering sanctions pressures in the past, and sanctions do not inhibit many traditional trade flows. As Iran Unfiltered reported earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates remains a crucial hub for Iranian imports, re-exports, logistics and financial transactions. How far Abu Dhabi actually goes in enforcing its new publicly stated restrictions on Iranian trade could have a significant impact on Iran’s ability to withstand the new pressure campaign.

In Baghdad, Ghalibaf called for greater use of the Iranian rial and Iraqi dinar in bilateral commerce and less reliance on the U.S. dollar. Iraq, however, faces its own balancing act. It remains deeply intertwined economically with Iran while Washington retains substantial leverage over its financial system. Tehran will need to preserve those regional economic channels just as the United States tries to close them.

President Masoud Pezeshkian went further on Friday, making perhaps his clearest public argument yet for ending the war. “It is better to end the war today, when we are in a position of power and dignity,” Pezeshkian said. He described the Islamabad memorandum reached with the United States as a major achievement approved through consensus in the Supreme National Security Council, while stressing that advocating an end to the war did not mean accepting future coercion.

Pezeshkian is not publicly arguing that Iran should seek peace because it has lost the war. He is arguing that Iran should end the conflict while it can still present the outcome as successful resistance rather than capitulation.

That argument looks more urgent when set against conditions inside Iran. Officials now say gasoline consumption has reached approximately 135 million liters per day, while the restoration of war-damaged refining capacity, increased refinery output and the use of some petrochemical capacity have brought production to roughly 130 million liters per day. The government is debating politically sensitive changes to gasoline distribution, ranging from limiting supply once daily production is exhausted to restructuring subsidies around a per-person allocation.

Pezeshkian himself connected the gasoline problem to the government’s broader fiscal constraints. Iran, he argued, cannot indefinitely purchase expensive gasoline abroad and sell it domestically at heavily subsidized prices while also paying for food subsidies, wheat purchases, insurance obligations, salaries and other expenditures.

There are signs of similar pressure in healthcare. Reports this week showed sharp price increases for a number of medicines following changes affecting preferential foreign-exchange allocations. One pharmaceutical company reported average increases of roughly 120 percent across 82 products, with much larger increases for some individual drugs. Iran’s Food and Drug Administration disputes claims that this amounts to the sudden elimination of preferential currency across the pharmaceutical sector or a new across-the-board price shock. Officials say the latest changes apply only to certain intermediate materials and pharmaceutical precursors and insist that essential medicines continue to receive support. Regardless, the dispute points to a much larger problem: maintaining heavy subsidies for fuel, food and medicine becomes harder as access to foreign currency tightens and government finances come under pressure.

This is the weakness Washington now hopes to exploit. Maximum-pressure sanctions after the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018 substantially reduced Iranian oil exports, weakened the rial, increased inflation and imposed enormous costs on the economy. However, they did not produce the political capitulation Washington sought.

The current campaign could inflict considerably greater damage. Iran is already operating under wartime conditions, maritime trade is constrained, and Washington is trying to pressure third countries and financial centers that provide Tehran with access to international commerce.

The consequences for ordinary Iranians could be severe: higher inflation, declining purchasing power, more expensive medicine and essential goods, and potentially deeper shortages.

But there is a basic strategic problem that greater pressure alone does not solve. The shift toward economic warfare may be an acknowledgment that the military campaign failed to compel Iran, but changing the instrument without changing the objective risks producing the same result. If Washington continues to define success as forcing Iran to capitulate rather than negotiating an agreement in which both sides can claim meaningful gains, there is little reason to assume another maximum-pressure campaign will succeed where previous sanctions and nearly six months of military operations have failed.

Tehran is already trying to find ways around the pressure. Ghalibaf’s emphasis on bilateral trade and national currencies is one example. Pezeshkian has emphasized commerce with neighboring states and greater use of Eurasian organizations and economic arrangements. The government has also pointed to increased rail trade with China as evidence that alternative land routes can partially compensate for maritime restrictions.

These measures cannot replace access to the global financial system or erase the consequences of a prolonged blockade. But they mean the outcome will depend not only on how much pressure Washington can impose, but also on how quickly Iran can adapt. The Strait of Hormuz gives Tehran leverage of its own. Traffic remains far below prewar levels, and reports that Chinese shipping companies have suspended some passages because of continuing security risks – and that Chinese-linked supertankers have turned around near the Strait – show that Washington has still not restored normal commercial navigation.

But Hormuz is a double-edged weapon for Iran. Restricting shipping imposes costs on the United States and its partners, while also complicating Tehran’s relations with neighbors and disrupting the trade connections Iran itself needs. Iraq, which depends heavily on oil exports through the Gulf, is a particularly clear example of that tension.

This is also why Pezeshkian’s call to end the war “while we are in a position of power and dignity” matters. It is not just another appeal for diplomacy. It is an argument about timing. If Tehran believes it has already demonstrated that the United States cannot easily defeat it militarily, it may have an opportunity to negotiate while it can still portray the outcome as successful resistance. Waiting until the economic consequences become much more severe could leave it negotiating from a weaker position.

Washington’s new strategy therefore creates a paradox. Economic pressure could strengthen the argument inside Iran for reaching an agreement sooner. But if Washington uses that opening to pursue capitulation rather than compromise, it could instead convince Tehran that the real objective is economic collapse and make an agreement harder to reach.

With a six month military campaign failing to produce a decisive outcome, Washington is now preparing to test whether economic power can accomplish what military superiority could not. The more consequential change, however, may not be switching from bombs to sanctions. It would be shifting the objective from compelling Iran’s surrender to reaching a sustainable agreement in which both sides can secure meaningful gains. Without that change, Washington risks repeating a familiar cycle: inflicting enormous costs on Iran and ordinary Iranians without achieving the political outcome it seeks.

Published August 20, 2026

Former President Mohammad Khatami offered an unusually revealing snapshot of Iran’s postwar politics this week. He condemned the foreign attacks on Iran, praised the country’s resistance, defended negotiations with the United States, warned against a return to war, criticized continued internet restrictions, and called on the political system to address the structural problems that have alienated large parts of Iranian society. Both Khatami’s statements and other remarks from Iranian officials challenge simple categorizations and show continued debate with Iran’s political system.

Khatami argued that the war had demonstrated something important about Iranian society: political dissatisfaction should not be confused with a lack of attachment to the country. Many Iranians who had serious grievances against the government, he said, nevertheless rallied around the country when it came under foreign attack.

But he also warned the government against interpreting that wartime solidarity as approval of the status quo. Khatami said strategic mistakes and structural problems had widened the distance between the state and society, pointing to economic hardship, public frustration and declining confidence in political institutions. In his view, the government now has an opportunity to address some of those grievances rather than assuming that national solidarity during the war erased them.

His position on foreign policy is similarly difficult to reduce to a conventional “hardliner versus moderate” divide. Khatami remains deeply distrustful of Washington and strongly critical of Israel, but he has also backed President Masoud Pezeshkian’s decision to negotiate with the United States and argued that Iran should avoid steps that could restart the war.

Iranians cannot be expected to live indefinitely under conditions of permanent conflict, he argued, making the case that protecting the country does not require rejecting diplomacy. Khatami has also challenged the continuation of wartime restrictions at home. While acknowledging the security pressures Iran faced during the conflict, he argued that prolonged internet restrictions are damaging and increasingly impractical in a country where millions of people depend on online access for work, commerce and everyday life.

Khatami is a former reformist president and has spent years criticizing important aspects of the Islamic Republic. His comments might therefore be dismissed as predictable opposition from Iran’s reformist camp. But the debate now unfolding over parliament’s proposed anti-infiltration legislation shows that the disagreements extend considerably further into the political establishment. As Iran Unfiltered previously reported, parliament has advanced legislation intended to strengthen the state’s ability to combat foreign intelligence penetration. The proposal has generated concern because of provisions that could affect contacts with foreign media, universities, embassies and other international institutions.

What has happened since is particularly revealing. President Pezeshkian’s government has now formally opposed the legislation, arguing that parts of the proposal conflict with constitutional protections and citizens’ rights. Vice President Majid Ansari has warned that the bill has created serious concern among academics, researchers and scientific institutions and could accelerate the migration of highly educated Iranians while damaging the country’s international standing.

The criticism is not coming only from the administration. Some members of parliament have questioned whether the legislation goes too far. Ahmad Bakhshayesh, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, has cautioned that people should not come away believing that the government is choosing the easiest solution to the problem of foreign infiltration by restricting ordinary citizens. He has argued that Iran does need stronger counterintelligence protections, but that the legislation requires careful revision.

Most strikingly, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has now intervened with what Iranian media have widely interpreted as a warning about the controversy. Ghalibaf said parliament should focus on the country’s urgent priorities and avoid consuming its political capacity on proposals that “worry elites” or “anger the people.” He described public trust as the country’s most important asset. His comments did not explicitly call for the bill to be withdrawn, but their timing – immediately after the backlash – has prompted speculation in Iranian media that parliament’s leadership may seek to slow or revise the proposal.

Ghalibaf is not a reformist critic standing outside the governing establishment. He is the speaker of a conservative-dominated parliament, a former commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and one of the most powerful political figures in the country. Yet on this issue, the political line does not fall neatly between the government and its opponents, or between reformists and conservatives.

There is broad agreement across much of Iran’s political establishment that the intelligence penetration exposed during the war represents a serious national security failure and that the country needs better tools to confront foreign espionage. The disagreement is increasingly about how far the state should go in responding to that threat and what costs Iranian society should be expected to bear in the name of security.

That disagreement extends beyond the anti-infiltration bill. Khatami can support Iran’s armed resistance to foreign attack while opposing permanent war. Pezeshkian can negotiate with Washington while publicly expressing deep distrust of U.S. intentions. Ghalibaf can take a hard line on the Strait of Hormuz while warning his own parliament against legislation that risks angering the public. Members of the National Security Commission can demand stronger counterintelligence capabilities while questioning whether restrictions on ordinary interactions with the outside world are an effective way to achieve them.

These are not minor differences in rhetoric. They reflect genuine debate over how Iran should govern itself and respond to the pressures created by the war. Nor are those arguments confined to political elites. Iranian journalists, academics, business owners and other professional groups have entered the debate over the proposed legislation, while economic policy, internet access, social restrictions and the future of negotiations with Washington continue to generate their own disagreements.

None of this erases the limits of Iran’s political system. Opposition groups face significant restrictions, elections are tightly controlled, independent media operates under pressure, and the state retains extensive powers over organized political activity. But those realities can coexist with another one: Iranian politics is considerably more contested than the image of a single “hardline regime” making decisions for a politically-passive society.

The debate following the war makes that particularly visible. Iran’s political establishment agrees on some fundamental questions, including defending the country against foreign attack, while arguing intensely over what should happen next.

Khatami sees the national solidarity produced by the war as an opportunity for political reform and reconciliation. Pezeshkian’s government is pushing back against legislation it believes could further restrict citizens and isolate Iran’s scientific community. Members of parliament are publicly questioning the scope of a security initiative originating inside their own institution. And Ghalibaf is warning that public trust, not simply additional state authority, is a national security asset.

Those disagreements do not make Iran a pluralistic democracy. But they do make it a political system in which the boundaries between “hardliner,” “moderate,” “reformist,” “pro-government” and “anti-government” are often less useful than they appear from outside the country. Understanding those arguments – rather than flattening them into a single story about the Iranian state and Iranian society – may be particularly important now, as Iran debates not only how to recover from the war, but what kind of country should emerge from it.

Published August 19, 2026

The United Arab Emirates has publicly reaffirmed that trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran remain suspended, injecting new uncertainty into one of Iran’s most important economic relationships just as the Trump administration is attempting to escalate economic pressure on Tehran.

The statement followed a day of confusion over two Iranian ballistic missile launches in the Persian Gulf. The UAE military initially assessed that the missiles were heading toward the Emirates, but later said they were targeting vessels in the Gulf. Iran denied targeting the UAE.

It is not yet clear, however, that the UAE statement represents a new economic measure or an actual change in policy. The statement did not directly link the trade restrictions to the missile incident, instead saying that all economic exchanges with Iran had been halted in light of regional escalation.

Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, an economist and expert on Iran’s political economy, argued that the statement may not represent a new suspension of trade at all. He noted that Abu Dhabi never formally announced a resumption of economic ties after suspending them at the outset of the war, even as flights, shipping and other commercial activity began to recover. Iranian flights continue to land at Dubai International Airport, while vessel traffic has not shown an immediate disruption.

In Batmanghelidj’s reading, the statement may instead be intended to reaffirm the UAE’s official position amid growing U.S. pressure and ahead of expected new economic measures from the Trump administration. He argues that Abu Dhabi may maintain a tough public position while continuing to protect its own economic interests and retaining significant autonomy over how aggressively it enforces restrictions on Iran.

That interpretation cannot yet be confirmed. But the timing of the UAE statement is significant. Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington was preparing economic measures against Iran that had “never been seen” before and indicated that additional announcements could come this week. President Donald Trump subsequently said the United States intended to hit Iran hard economically.

The Trump administration has already sanctioned Iran heavily, though the ongoing maritime blockade adds a new dimension to the pressure on the Iranian economy. The Trump administration could seek to expand sanctions designations on actors who still engage in significant trade with Iran, though such moves may either target actors insulated from American trade – and thus be ineffective – or risk blowback in the form of countermeasures.

Whether the UAE statement becomes another significant component of that pressure will depend less on its wording than on what Abu Dhabi actually does next. For Iran, the stakes are considerable because the UAE is not simply another trading partner. Iranian customs figures show that the UAE accounted for roughly 31 percent of the value of Iranian imports during the first seven months of the previous Iranian year, making it Iran’s largest source of imports by value during that period, ahead of China.

Much of that trade does not consist of goods actually produced in the Emirates. The UAE functions as a major re-export hub through which Iranian companies obtain machinery, components, raw materials and consumer goods originating elsewhere. Dubai and Jebel Ali also provide access to logistics companies, commercial intermediaries and financial channels that have become particularly important as sanctions have restricted Iran’s ability to conduct business directly with companies around the world.

This means the crucial question is not whether trade between Iran and the UAE formally exists, but how much access Iranian companies retain to the commercial infrastructure centered in the Emirates. That question is becoming more important because Iranian manufacturers are already struggling with the accumulated effects of nearly six months of war.

The latest data from the Iran Chamber of Commerce show that factories have recovered some of the production lost during the initial shock of the conflict, but the broader picture remains weak. Businesses continue to report declining orders and shrinking stocks of raw materials, while shortages of foreign currency, difficulties importing goods, energy disruptions and limited access to financing are making it harder to maintain normal production.

One particularly worrying sign is the availability of raw materials. Iranian businesses reported that their inventories of raw materials fell for the fifteenth consecutive month, suggesting that many factories are drawing down supplies faster than they can replace them. If the UAE now begins enforcing its stated restrictions more aggressively against financial transactions, re-exports or Iranian-linked businesses, manufacturers dependent on imported components, machinery and intermediate goods could face an additional obstacle to replenishing those supplies.

Concerns about the longer-term health of Iranian industry are increasingly being voiced inside the country. This week, a senior official at the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade warned that signs of “deindustrialization” are emerging in parts of the economy and that continued deterioration could threaten Iran’s industrial base. At the same time, the spokesperson for parliament’s Industries and Mines Committee called on the government to establish a crisis task force for industries damaged by the war and demanded an operational plan to return affected businesses to production.

These warnings do not mean Iranian industry is already in collapse. Rather, they point to a risk that temporary wartime disruptions could turn into longer-term damage if factories cannot replenish supplies, obtain financing and restore normal production. The government has attempted to prevent that outcome. Early in the conflict, authorities approved a package containing 106 measures intended to support businesses, including provisions related to customs, trade, financing, taxes, foreign currency and imports.

But assessments from Iran’s private sector suggest implementation has been far less successful than the size of the package might imply. According to a recent assessment by the Iran Chamber of Commerce, satisfaction among businesses with implementation of the government’s wartime support measures was below 10 percent. Roughly one-third of the measures dealt with trade and customs, while others addressed financing, taxation, registration of imports and access to foreign currency.

Business representatives say many of the measures have either been implemented slowly or provided temporary breathing room rather than addressing the underlying problems facing production. The Chamber has identified three particularly serious wartime pressures: damage to some upstream industries that has spread through downstream supply chains, a sharp decline in demand, and prolonged uncertainty created by a conflict with no clear endpoint.

Manufacturers are therefore being squeezed from both sides: producing goods is becoming more difficult and expensive while consumers and businesses are becoming less willing or able to buy them. Iran does have alternatives to some of its traditional trade routes. As Iran Unfiltered recently reported, Tehran has dramatically expanded its use of overland commerce as maritime access has become more difficult. President Masoud Pezeshkian said the number of trains arriving from China had increased from roughly one per week to as many as three per day, while the government has sought to expand trade corridors through Central Asia and neighboring states.

Those routes have helped Iran keep goods moving despite the naval blockade and provide Tehran with alternatives that did not exist at the same scale during earlier periods of sanctions. But trains and trucks solve only part of the problem. Moving goods through another country is one thing; replacing the financial, logistical and intermediary services Iranian companies have long accessed through the UAE would be another. Iran may be able to redirect more shipments through China, Central Asia and neighboring countries, but establishing alternative payment mechanisms and commercial relationships could prove more difficult.

For now, there are important reasons not to assume that the UAE statement will suddenly sever those networks. Flights continue, vessel traffic has not stopped, and Iran and the UAE have powerful economic incentives to preserve at least some degree of commercial engagement. But the situation bears watching because the difference between a largely declaratory UAE policy and aggressive enforcement could be economically significant for Iran.

Nearly six months into the war, economic pressure on Iran is increasingly moving beyond oil exports and headline sanctions. Iranian factories must secure raw materials, finance imports, cope with energy constraints and maintain supply chains at the same time that domestic demand remains weak. The government’s own business-support program has so far struggled to address those problems.

Washington is now promising another round of economic pressure, while the UAE is publicly emphasizing that its restrictions on commerce with Iran remain in place. Iran has demonstrated that it can reroute trade when established channels are disrupted. The next question could be whether those adaptations will be enough to keep its factories supplied if access to one of its most important commercial hubs becomes substantially more difficult.

Published August 18, 2026

Two months ago, Iran appeared to be betting that it could outlast the United States: surviving the military campaign, keeping pressure on the Strait of Hormuz and allowing the economic and political costs of a prolonged war to gradually erode Washington’s willingness to continue. With the 60-day window created by the Islamabad agreement now expired, Iran has demonstrated that it can still severely restrict traffic through Hormuz despite months of U.S. military operations, but it has not produced the sudden global economic shock some in Tehran expected. Washington, meanwhile, has prevented the disruption from becoming an immediate economic crisis, but another round of intense fighting has failed to eliminate Iran’s ability to retaliate or force Tehran to accept U.S. terms.

The clearest evidence of Iran’s remaining leverage is in the Strait itself. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed in recent days that the United States controls Hormuz and has gone so far as to say that he will declare the Strait U.S. territory after the war. Actual shipping traffic looks very different. Preliminary Kpler data show only six commodity vessels crossed the Strait on Monday, after just three on Saturday and two on Sunday. No very large crude carriers or LNG tankers were recorded. Oil shipments through the Strait have fallen from roughly 18 million barrels per day before the war to around 2 million barrels per day.

Nearly six months into the war, Iran has therefore retained the practical ability to keep one of the world’s most important energy corridors operating at a fraction of normal capacity. What has not materialized is the economic collapse that some Iranian officials expected such a disruption to produce. For decades, a closure of Hormuz was treated as a potential doomsday scenario for global energy markets, and early Iranian calculations appeared to assume that sustained disruption would send oil prices dramatically higher and rapidly create unbearable pressure on Washington and its allies.

Instead, Brent crude remains around $90 a barrel – higher than before, but not necessarily debilitating. Strategic reserve releases by the United States and other major consumers, China’s enormous oil inventories and reduced demand have given the global economy considerably more capacity to absorb the disruption than many expected. China in particular entered the conflict with stockpiles estimated to cover more than 100 days of consumption and has reduced its dependence on Middle Eastern imports.

But the ability to absorb the shock should not be confused with eliminating it. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has continued to decline and is now at its lowest level since 1982. Oil around $90 has also kept upward pressure on American gasoline and diesel prices. The oil market increasingly appears to be treating restricted Hormuz traffic not as a temporary emergency but as a prolonged new reality.

That creates a different kind of pressure on Washington that is slower and less dramatic than Tehran may initially have hoped, but could prove more sustainable politically over time. Trump’s approval rating has now fallen to 33 percent, the lowest of his presidency, while 80 percent of Americans say they are concerned the Iran war will become prolonged and only about one in five believe the conflict has been worth its costs. Rising fuel prices are not the only reason for Trump’s political difficulties, but the economic consequences of the war are increasingly part of a broader cost-of-living problem facing the administration ahead of the midterm elections.

The latest military confrontation has also tested Washington’s assumptions. After the Islamabad agreement broke down, the United States and Iran returned to intensive strikes. The United States inflicted significant damage on Iranian military and infrastructure targets, but Iran continued firing missiles and drones at American positions across the region. Iranian attacks on U.S. forces in Jordan killed American service members and triggered another round of U.S. retaliation.

The failure of U.S. defenses to protect American personnel was significant enough to prompt speculation among some analysts that Iran’s increasingly accurate and effective strikes may reflect technological or intelligence assistance from China or Russia. Combined with repeated reports that the war has significantly depleted stocks of some U.S. precision munitions and air-defense interceptors, the episode has raised further questions about assumptions that superior American military power can translate into a rapid or decisive victory.

The disparity in conventional military power remains enormous. But the renewed fighting demonstrated again that superior U.S. firepower has not produced a clear military path to ending the conflict on Washington’s terms. Iran has retained enough missiles, drones and operational capacity to impose casualties and costs on U.S. forces even after months of sustained attacks.

It is against this backdrop that the political signals emerging from Tehran over the past several days become particularly important. After the collapse of the Islamabad process, the political trajectory inside Iran initially appeared to be moving away from negotiations. Hardliners criticized the agreement, reports suggested that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei opposed further talks, and personnel changes in the national security establishment – including the appointment of Mohsen Rezaei as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council – reinforced perceptions that Tehran was preparing for a more confrontational phase.

The signals now look more complicated. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who played a central role in the Islamabad negotiations, has moved from a relatively defensive posture over the agreement to an explicit public defense of it. Today, Tuesday, he acknowledged that the ceasefire and temporary easing of the blockade created by the memorandum gave Iran valuable time to increase its economic resilience and rebuild its defensive capabilities.

More importantly, Ghalibaf explicitly presented the implementation of the Islamabad agreement as the route out of the current confrontation. He said the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen until the United States lifts its blockade, frees Iranian frozen assets, removes restrictions on Iranian oil exports, ends military operations and fulfills the other conditions Tehran says were included in the agreement.

A similar message is now coming from the IRGC. Yadollah Javani, the Guard’s deputy commander for political affairs, said Monday that the war should end on the basis of the Islamabad memorandum and that Hormuz would reopen once Washington fulfills its commitments under it.

The significance is not simply that Iranian officials are defending an old agreement. It is that influential figures from the political and military establishment are now publicly defining a possible exit from the war at a moment when the 60-day negotiating period has formally expired.

There has been some movement on the Hormuz question itself. Iran says its negotiations with Oman over shipping arrangements have advanced to the point that the two sides have agreed on a navigation route and are discussing the language of a joint statement. Tehran has stressed that an agreement with Oman would not automatically mean reopening the Strait. Qatar, however, says mediators are waiting for the Iran-Oman arrangement to be finalized because resolving the Hormuz issue would make a return to broader U.S.-Iran negotiations considerably easier.

The emerging Iran-Oman arrangement may therefore be important not simply as a technical agreement over shipping, but as a possible face-saving mechanism for both Tehran and Washington. Based on what has emerged publicly so far, there is little indication that Iran has simply agreed to abandon its control over shipping through the Strait. Iranian officials continue to insist that full reopening remains conditional on U.S. implementation of the Islamabad terms. That raises the possibility that the Oman channel is developing an arrangement that allows commercial traffic to increase while Iran preserves at least some of its leverage, giving Washington a way to ease the disruption without publicly accepting Tehran’s demand that it has lost control of Hormuz.

Trump’s recent rhetoric adds another wrinkle to the situation. His comments about bombing Oman, amid negotiations over the Strait, further reinforce that Washington has been applying significant pressure on the Oman channel. The fact that Tehran continues publicly to insist it has not surrendered its conditions – while mediators describe an Iran-Oman understanding as the potential gateway back to broader negotiations – suggests that any workable formula will give both sides something they can present domestically as a success.

Signals from Washington and the region reinforce the impression that diplomacy is continuing beneath the public confrontation. Jared Kushner has described U.S. contacts with different elements of the Iranian government as unusually active, while acknowledging that no final understanding has been reached. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has now spoken directly with President Trump and urged continued negotiations with Tehran, offering Türkiye’s assistance in efforts to end the conflict.

None of this means a new agreement is imminent. Trump says he does not want to simply extend the previous arrangement, Tehran continues to threaten a more offensive military posture if diplomacy fails, and another incident in Hormuz could rapidly trigger a new escalation. Today, Tuesday, a vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile while leaving the Strait, killing a crew member and underscoring how easily the military and diplomatic tracks can collide.

But the strategic picture is different from where it stood when the Islamabad agreement was reached. Iran has learned that restricting Hormuz can impose sustained costs on the global economy but cannot easily produce the immediate economic shock that would force Washington to change course. The United States has learned that strategic reserves and alternative energy supplies can soften the impact of Hormuz disruption, but at growing economic and political cost. And the latest fighting has again shown that even after months of bombardment, Iran retains sufficient capacity to inflict casualties on U.S. forces and disrupt regional shipping.

Neither side has demonstrated that it can force the other to capitulate. The next test may therefore come not on the battlefield but in the Iran-Oman negotiations. If those talks can produce a formula that restores significant shipping without requiring Iran to publicly surrender control of the Strait or Washington to acknowledge that military pressure failed to reopen it, they could provide exactly the kind of face-saving off-ramp both governments need. That, in turn, could create the space Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and other mediators are seeking to move Washington and Tehran back toward broader negotiations.

For now, Iran’s strategy of outlasting the United States has not delivered a decisive victory. But Washington’s strategy of using overwhelming military and economic pressure to force Iran into submission has not done so either. After nearly six months of war, that mutual failure may be creating a stronger incentive for diplomacy than either side’s battlefield successes.

Published August 17, 2026

Iran’s parliament is advancing a national security bill aimed at countering foreign intelligence infiltration that, in its currently reported form, could also place significant new restrictions on how Iranians interact with foreign media, universities, embassies, civil society organizations and other institutions abroad. The proposal could have particularly important consequences for Iranian Americans and other diaspora communities whose professional, academic and civic work depends on maintaining contact with people inside Iran.

The 19-article “Plan to Counter the Infiltration of Intelligence Services and Foreign Governments or Institutions” emerged amid growing concern in Tehran over foreign intelligence operations. Those concerns have taken on greater urgency following the war and revelations about the extent of Israeli intelligence penetration inside Iran. Supporters argue that existing espionage laws have not kept pace with modern intelligence operations, which they assert involve social media, academic relationships, journalism and professional networks rather than traditional clandestine methods.

The concern over foreign infiltration is not difficult to understand. The more difficult question is whether the proposed response draws a sufficiently clear line between intelligence activity and ordinary engagement with the outside world. Right now, the legislation appears to muddle espionage with normal cross-cultural exchange, posing risks to ordinary people and inhibiting opportunities for greater understanding.

Among the most consequential provisions are restrictions on foreign media. Interviews with outlets financed by the United States or Israel could carry a six-year prison sentence, while interviews with other foreign media would require authorization from the Intelligence Ministry. Sending photographs, videos or other information to foreign media or individuals involved in media activities abroad could carry additional prison terms.

The proposal would also extend government oversight into academic cooperation. The Intelligence Ministry would maintain a list of foreign governments, universities and institutions approved for scholarships, research grants, memoranda of understanding and scientific events. Academic cooperation outside that approved framework could potentially expose Iranian professors, researchers and students to criminal penalties.

Civil society organizations would face similar constraints. NGOs, associations, political organizations and other groups seeking financial support or formal cooperation with foreign governmental or nongovernmental institutions could be required to obtain government authorization. Violations could lead not only to prison sentences for those involved but also to organizational and professional penalties.

The draft also regulates certain contacts with foreign embassies and institutions and includes provisions covering cultural and educational activities. Some of its most serious penalties concern individuals accused of acting under foreign direction or training and attempting to influence government policy or public decision-making in ways deemed contrary to the country’s fundamental interests.

While the provisions are presented as safeguards against foreign intelligence activity, they could give security institutions considerable opportunity to crack down on international engagement that is not ordinarily understood as espionage or efforts to compromise national security. Secretly providing classified military information to a foreign intelligence service is one thing. Speaking to a foreign journalist, collaborating with a university researcher, attending an academic program or working with a civil society organization is another. A legal framework that does not distinguish these activities with sufficient precision risks creating uncertainty over where legitimate international engagement ends and prohibited foreign cooperation begins.

The implications are especially important for Iranians living abroad, including the Iranian-American community. Consider an Iranian-American journalist interviewing a source inside Iran, a U.S. university conducting research with Iranian academics, or a diaspora organization working with Iranian civil society. The activity may be entirely lawful and routine on the American side while potentially creating reporting requirements, authorization requirements or legal risks for the Iranian participant.

Some provisions of the reported draft also explicitly contemplate individuals outside Iran. In certain circumstances involving contacts covered by the proposal, Iranians abroad would be expected to obtain authorization through an Iranian embassy or consulate. The potential impact on the diaspora therefore should not be understood as entirely indirect.

This could matter even in the absence of widespread prosecutions. Laws governing international communication can influence behavior simply by creating uncertainty about what is permissible. A journalist who is unsure whether speaking with an American outlet could create legal trouble may decline an interview. A professor may decide that collaborating with an American university is not worth the risk. An Iranian organization may avoid working with a diaspora group rather than determine whether government authorization is required.

The cumulative effect could be to further narrow already limited channels between Iranian society and the outside world. For Iranian Americans, those channels have already been constrained by decades of political tension, sanctions, the absence of diplomatic relations and restrictions on financial and institutional exchanges.

The same issue matters for understanding Iran itself. Foreign journalists, researchers and policymakers frequently depend on conversations with people inside the country to obtain perspectives that cannot be captured through official statements alone. If fewer Iranians feel comfortable speaking with people abroad, the result may be greater isolation not only for those inside Iran but also less reliable information about Iranian society for the outside world.

The proposal should not be interpreted as establishing a general prohibition on communication between Iranians and their relatives or friends abroad. Routine family contact is not the same as the institutional and professional activities targeted by the reported provisions. Much will depend on the final definitions of terms such as “cooperation,” “communication,” “foreign institution” and foreign “direction,” as well as how authorities interpret them in practice.

For now, the proposal has not yet been adopted into Iranian law. The legislation remains subject to the parliamentary process, individual provisions can be amended or removed, and any final legislation would require review by the Guardian Council before taking effect. That process will determine whether lawmakers narrow the proposal around genuine counterintelligence concerns or preserve its broader restrictions on media, academic and civil society engagement.

Iran’s concern about foreign intelligence penetration is grounded in real security failures exposed during the conflict. Yet this response risks impacting journalism, scholarship and civil society. That is ultimately what makes this legislation consequential beyond Iran’s internal security debate. If its final language clearly distinguishes espionage from ordinary international engagement, it could remain primarily a counterintelligence measure. If those boundaries remain broad or ambiguous, the legislation could instead make routine contact with the outside world increasingly subject to security oversight, further complicating connections between Iranians inside the country and communities abroad, including in the United States.