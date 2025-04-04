Trump Touts Future Direct Talks with Iran Amid Diplomatic and Military Maneuvers

Following threats to bomb Iran earlier in the week, if diplomacy fails, President Trump took a softer tone on Thursday. In conversation with reporters on Air Force One, President Trump suggested that Iran is open to direct diplomacy, which would be his strong preference.

“I think it’s better if we have direct talks. I think it goes faster, and you understand the other side a lot better, than if you go through intermediaries. They wanted to use intermediaries, I don’t think that’s necessarily true anymore. I think they’re concerned, I think they feel vulnerable, and I don’t want them to feel that way.” When asked about if Iran communicated their desire via letter, Trump stated, “Forget about letters, I think they want to have direct talks.”

Earlier in the day, U.S. journalist Laura Rozen had reported that Iran was open to indirect negotiations with the U.S. at first, but that “Iran will go for direct talks” if progress is made. Citing an Iranian source, Rozen indicated that the talks may commence at first without publicity.



Still, threats of military escalation still loom on the horizon. The Pentagon has dispatched additional warplanes to the Middle East, projecting U.S. military power in a region already riven by conflict and amid concerns of a broader war centered around Iran’s nuclear program. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense issued a brief statement confirming that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a reinforcement of American forces, though it offered no details about the type of aircraft or their deployment locations.



Satellite imagery appears to show that at least six B-2 stealth bombers have been deployed to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, a step many analysts see as a strategic signal to Tehran. According to the Federation of American Scientists, this would represent roughly half of America’s deployable stealth bombers to an area where they are not usually stationed. Notably, in November 2024, the Biden administration also authorized B-2 stealth bombers to take off from an air field in Missouri and launch strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, seemingly as a show of force to Iran regarding the long range of American strike capabilities. Despite the military buildup, and Trump threats of bombing Iran if there is no deal, indications of a diplomatic opening persist.

Gideon Saar, Israel’s Foreign Minister, referenced the potential for indirect talks between Tehran and Washington during a visit to Paris. “We do not speak with the Iranians,” he said, “but they have made it clear they are prepared for indirect talks with the U.S., and we would not be surprised if such talks begin.” At the same time, “we do not reject the diplomatic path with Iran,” Saar noted.

From France, Foreign Minister Barrow has warned that “the window for reaching a new agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program is rapidly closing,” cautioning that if no deal is reached soon, a military confrontation is “nearly unavoidable.”

In Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that “diplomatic engagement” has proven effective in the past and remains valuable. He reiterated Iran’s stance that it has “never sought” to develop or acquire nuclear weapons and emphasized there is “no such thing as a ‘military option,’ let alone a ‘military solution.’” Trump Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff appeared to reply to Araghchi over Twitter, stating “Great” before deleting his post.

Ali Larijani, a moderate figure, former Speaker of Parliament, and a close associate of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently raised eyebrows by suggesting that if Iran is attacked, it “may be forced to build a nuclear bomb.” Given his pragmatic reputation and closeness to the top leadership, the statement sparked intense debate.

Prominent journalist and political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi argues that “threatening to build nuclear arms—or boasting about military capabilities—plays into the hands” of countries seeking to isolate Iran. He urges the Islamic Republic to “resolve political and security disputes in a face-to-face dialogue based on a fair formula.”

Meanwhile, Russia has offered to mediate a “reasonable agreement” before it becomes “too late.” The United States continues operations against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, and officials have pledged to take “decisive action” against any perceived threat from Tehran or its proxies. Reports also indicate that two U.S. aircraft carriers may soon be deployed to the region, adding to the existing American presence.

Amid these tensions, Iran’s leadership insists it is not seeking nuclear weapons, while the Biden administration (building on tactics initiated under Trump) has signaled willingness to revisit negotiations—albeit indirectly—on sanctions and Tehran’s nuclear program. Many analysts agree that Iran would be wise to seize this diplomatic window, especially as military forces on both sides ramp up and the timeline for any peaceful agreement could soon draw near without progress.