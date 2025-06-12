Trump: “We are fairly close to an agreement”

During a bill signing ceremony, President Trump reacted to reports that Israel may soon choose to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, stating, “We are fairly close to an agreement (with Iran)…I much prefer an agreement…as long as I think there is an agreement, I don’t want them (Israel) going in, because I think that would blow it.

He continued that “(Israeli strikes) Might help it actually, but it also could blow it. But we’ve had very good discussions with Iran. Whether or not we get there, I can’t tell you, but it’ll happen soon.

“We have a lot of American people in this area. And I said, ‘we’ve got to tell them to get out, because something could happen soon,’” He added. “And I don’t want to be the one that didn’t give any warning and missiles are flying into their buildings. It’s possible. So I had to do it, you know? I had the choice, do I do it or not. Doing it has its downside, but it also has its upside, like you’re going to save a lot of lives if it should happen. Hopefully that doesn’t happen.”