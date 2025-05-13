Trump’s Iran Remarks During Speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

During a speech held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, President Trump stated that the Islamic Republic is “the biggest and most destructive” force in the Middle East which “has caused unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and beyond.” He also suggested that Iran and its allied groups seek “constantly to drag the Middle East backward and into havoc, mayhem and indeed, into war.”

He also stated that “As I have shown repeatedly, I am willing to end past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world, even if our differences may be profound,” Trump said. He added that “If Iran’s leadership rejects this olive branch … we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, drive Iranian oil exports to zero.”

President Trump further noted: “I am here today not merely to condemn the past choices of Iran’s leaders, but to offer them a new and a better path toward a much more hopeful future,” emphasizing that he is “willing to end past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world”.

He also underscored that he does indeed want a deal with Iran, but that “This is an offer that will not last forever; the time is right now for them to choose.”

Apart from the nuclear issue, President Trump also made remarks addressing the Persian Gulf naming issue: “There could be no sharper contrast with the path you have pursued on the Arabian Peninsula, than the disaster unfolding right across in the Gulf of Iran. Think of that, they wanted to name it that. I said, they’re not going to let them do that. Do you mind if I stop that? I stopped it. We’re not going to let that happen. While you have been constructing the world’s tallest skyscrapers in Jeddah and Dubai, Tehran’s 1979 landmarks are collapsing into rubble and dust.”

