Two Political Prisoners Accused of MEK Ties Executed

Iran’s judiciary has executed two alleged members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Iran (MEK). According to the judiciary’s official outlet Mizan News Agency, Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo were executed on Sunday morning, July 27, after the Supreme Court upheld their sentences. The two were accused of constructing homemade launchers and mortars to target civilian and public service sites, and were labeled “operational members” of the MEK.

The judiciary claimed that their actions caused damages and casualties and were intended to disrupt social order. It also alleged that the two had been stationed in a “safe house” in Tehran, engaging in armed activities, propaganda for the MEK, and transferring information abroad. The MEK confirmed the executions and identified the men as political prisoners, describing their killing as a “barbaric crime.” In a video posted shortly after the announcement, Maryam Hassani, daughter of Mehdi Hassani, said through tears that the family had not been granted a final visit. Even the prisoner himself was reportedly unaware of the imminent execution, having told his daughter to come visit on Monday.

Ehsani, aged 69, was arrested while allegedly trying to cross the border into Turkey. The MEK reported he was arrested in December 2022, while Hassani, 48, was detained in Zanjan in September 2022. Both were transferred to Evin Prison and reportedly subjected to torture. Ehsani had previously served time in the 1980s for MEK membership, and according to the judiciary, rejoined the organization after his release.

Their trial was conducted by Judge Iman Afshari at Branch 26 of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court. The charges included baghi (armed rebellion), moharebeh (waging war against God), efsad fil-arz (corruption on earth), MEK membership, gathering classified information, and collusion against national security. The executions were ultimately carried out on the charge of baghi—a charge that has increasingly been used against dissidents and political opponents in Iran. The broad application of such charges in many cases has drawn criticism for enabling the judiciary to impose the death penalty on ideological grounds.

International human rights bodies, including UN Special Rapporteurs, have long criticized Iran for its failure to ensure fair trials and due process for political prisoners. Following the recent 12-day war between Iran and Israel, Iran has intensified its crackdown on dissent, executing several individuals on espionage-related charges and resuming the broadcast of forced confessions on state television. Human rights observers say these actions are part of a broader strategy to instill fear and suppress criticism of the government’s conduct during and after the conflict.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk issued a statement warning of the deteriorating situation on July 28, citing reports that over 612 executions have occurred in Iran in the first half of 2025—more than double the number in the same period last year. Nearly half of those were related to drug offenses, while others involved charges like moharebeh and efsad fil-arz, often used against members of minority communities and political activists. Türk noted serious concerns about closed trials, lack of access to legal representation, and violations of due process guarantees. His office also warned that 48 individuals currently face execution, with 12 at imminent risk.

Rights organizations accuse the Iranian government of using executions as a tool of political intimidation, which appear to have intensified following the war with Israel. Amnesty International ranks Iran as the world’s second most prolific executioner, after China. The most recent executions, including those of Hassani and Ehsani, have drawn particular attention for their political nature and alleged violations of legal standards. Former cellmate Zia Nabavi described Hassani as a quiet prisoner who participated in artistic workshops and socialized silently with others, noting that while he had taken part in MEK operations, “to my knowledge, no one was harmed.” Particularly given the many ongoing due process concerns with the Iranian judiciary, including widespread use of torture to secure forced concessions, the most recent spike in executions in Iran is deeply troubling.