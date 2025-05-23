U.S. and Iran Statements Following Fifth Round of Talks

Following the fifth round of nuclear talks with the U.S., mediated by Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi stated to Iranian media that the latest round of negotiations were “one of the most professional” to date, noting that discussions are very complicated and that further negotiations are needed. He added “Given today’s discussions and the solutions proposed by Oman to help overcome the barriers, there is potential for progress. If these solutions are taken seriously in the next round, we can move into detailed negotiations.”

A statement from the U.S. on the talks read: “The talks continue to be constructive — we made further progress, but there is still work to be done. Both sides agreed to meet again in the near future. We are grateful to our Omani partners for their continued facilitation.”