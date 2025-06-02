U.S. Nuclear Deal Proposal Contains Low-Level Enrichment Ability for Iran

Axios reported that the nuclear deal proposal sent by Special Envoy Witkoff to Iran included an offer that would allow Iran to retain limited, low-level uranium enrichment for a yet-to-be-determined period of time. The proposal also reportedly includes preliminary ideas – that have yet to be formally discussed – to prohibit Iran from building any new enrichment facilities and for Iran to “dismantle critical infrastructure for conversion and processing of uranium.” The proposal also included a halt on any new Iranian research and development on centrifuges.

