U.S. Pauses Sanctions on Iran

The U.S. has reportedly halted the implementation of new rounds of maximum pressure sanctions. According to The Wall Street Journal, “The instruction to pause Iran activity—with no endpoint provided—followed soon after a routine sanctions designation from Treasury had been blocked. Since then, at least two more designations on the Treasury calendar have stalled. No new U.S. sanctions designations toward Iran have been announced since May 21.”

It remains unclear what prompted the halt, or how long it will last. Shortly after the pause took effect, the U.S. sent Iran a new proposal for a nuclear agreement framework.