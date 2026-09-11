U.S. Sanctions Restrict Iranians, Iran’s Internal Debate on How and Whether to End the War, Drug Costs Rise in Iran, and More

Week of September 7, 2026 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Iran has announced plans to join a regional foreign ministers’ meeting in Oman as renewed attacks on shipping and reports of damage to American aircraft play out alongside a debate inside Iran over whether or not to seek to end the war. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran would participate on Monday, September 14, in talks involving countries bordering the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. He described the meeting as an opportunity to build regional trust and cooperation, and said it would address Iranian-Omani discussions on safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The Financial Times, citing two informed sources, identified the venue as Salalah and reported that Oman and Iran were seeking regional support for a temporary shipping arrangement.

Tehran says it has reached an understanding with Oman on a map of shipping routes and is negotiating a joint statement. It blames U.S. military intervention and the naval blockade for delaying that announcement. Agreement between Iran and Oman would be a diplomatic step, but would still require wider cooperation to make passage dependable.

Pakistani mediation is also continuing. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Pakistan’s military chief Asim Munir on September 10. Iran’s account emphasized regional insecurity; a Pakistani security official told Reuters that reducing tensions across all fronts and restarting negotiations were central to the call. Fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government was also discussed.

These contacts follow a substantial escalation late on September 8, when U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it struck and incapacitated five Iranian tankers after Iranian ballistic missiles were intercepted before they could strike an American warship. It identified four vessels in the Gulf of Oman and another near Kharg Island, and said crews had been warned to evacuate. CENTCOM said the targeted American warship had evaded the attacks without injury to its personnel.

Iran retaliated against Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Azraq, Jordan, claiming hits on aircraft facilities and hangars. Jordanian authorities said they intercepted 18 of 20 missiles and initially reported no casualties.

Subsequent reporting indicates that the absence of reported deaths did not mean the base escaped damage. CBS News, citing people with direct knowledge, reported that roughly eight F-15 aircraft sustained light damage and returned to service after repairs, while an A-10 attack aircraft lost a wing. It reported no American deaths and said U.S. forces fired more than 30 Patriot interceptors during the attack.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) separately claimed attacks on two American vessels, eight tankers and ten additional ships it described as violating its navigation restrictions. CENTCOM denied that American ships had been hit. The reported aircraft damage in Jordan does not substantiate the separate Iranian claims about warships or every commercial vessel listed in its statements.

Civilian shipping losses are clearer. A September 9 attack on the tanker Hercules Star reportedly killed one crew member, injured another and left another missing. A United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) warning that day also recorded a tanker struck by an unidentified projectile 28 nautical miles southeast of Al-Faw, Iraq; its crew was reported safe, with no environmental impact reported at the time.

On September 10, UKMTO recorded another incident near Khasab, Oman: a ship’s master saw four projectiles strike two vessels, setting one ablaze. The warning did not identify the attacker. Attacks on merchant shipping therefore continued into September 10, although responsibility for these particular strikes was not established by the warning.

Iran also announced a strike on an American Saildrone unmanned surface vessel, hull number 5838. This was separate from the underwater vehicle it had captured and displayed earlier in the week. CENTCOM subsequently acknowledged that a U.S. underwater drone had malfunctioned more than a day before its recovery, describing it as an older model without classified sensors or sensitive intelligence. That account disputed Tehran’s presentation of the capture as an operational and technological success.

As of September 11, no further U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers had been publicly announced after the September 8 operation. Iran continued to assert control over Hormuz, and merchant shipping remained under attack. Whether Washington will continue its tanker-for-ship retaliation policy – and whether attacks on commercial shipping will trigger it alongside attacks on U.S. naval vessels – remains an immediate test of the confrontation.

Traffic figures show continuing constraints on navigation. Preliminary Kpler data reported by Reuters recorded seven Hormuz transits on September 10, down from eleven the previous day and a ten-day average of fifteen. The tally excluded vessels potentially traveling with their automatic identification system transponders switched off.

The continued gains from Houthi forces along Yemen’s western coast near the Bab El-Mandeb Strait intensified economic blowback and rattled perceptions of increasing American leverage. Likewise, reports indicate that drones struck on Saudi Arabia’s vital East-West pipeline, with reports Friday indicating that extensive fires were caused by an explosion at a pumping station along the corridor. The damage is at least temporarily disrupting the kingdom’s bypass to the Strait of Hormuz. It remains unclear where the attack originated from, with both militias in Iraq and Houthi forces capable of executing the strike.

Inside Iran, the debate increasingly concerns what an agreement should achieve and whether pursuing it weakens the country’s bargaining position. On September 10, Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif proposed a framework in the German publication Zenith: a multinational enrichment consortium involving Iran, interested Gulf states and international partners that would link nuclear cooperation to regional security. However, conservative critics have argued that concessions would surrender leverage without ending foreign hostility.

Zarif argued that demands for zero enrichment would prolong the impasse and proposed shared facilities, potentially in Iran and elsewhere in the region, with joint participation and oversight. Zarif linked that arrangement to institutionalized regional dialogue, nonaggression commitments and maritime security that permits Iran to benefit from trade. His proposal is not an announced government negotiating position. Nevertheless, the planned Oman meeting gives practical relevance to his argument that nuclear and maritime disputes cannot be resolved independently of the region’s broader security relationships.

Former President Hassan Rouhani has made a more direct case for an honorable end to the war. In remarks published earlier in September and debated in Iranian media this week, he emphasized reconstruction, investment and restoring young people’s confidence in their future. He challenged the idea that a vocal minority with powerful media platforms represented the population as a whole.

Rouhani also argued that the Strait of Hormuz should support commercial prosperity as well as Iranian and Omani security, questioning the value of a strait without shipping. While he suggested that Iran should maintain the option for closure amid an impasse, conservative commentary accused him of offering to relinquish Iran’s strongest bargaining asset.

Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Ghalibaf, questioned the motives behind renewed calls for compromise. Referring to former presidents Mohammad Khatami and Rouhani, alongside unnamed clerics, he characterized their message as an argument that people were exhausted by war and Iran should make the concessions necessary to end it. He disputed the assumptions that concessions would secure peace and that the population would no longer sustain an uncompromising course.

Mohammadi suggested that these interventions could serve an enemy effort to sow domestic division, even without the speakers’ awareness. He offered no evidence of coordination in the remarks. His criticism brings the argument over compromise into Ghalibaf’s own circle and shows how advocacy of a settlement can become a question of political loyalty.

Negotiation also has defenders within the conservative establishment. A September 8 Roozno article defended Rouhani’s right to speak and criticized efforts to restrict debate to one political tendency. In an August 26 response to Kayhan editor Hossein Shariatmadari, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected treating diplomacy as taboo. He described negotiations as a way to advance national interests and consolidate resistance, criticizing those who avoided responsibility for talks while preparing to brand their results a betrayal. Ghalibaf nevertheless continues to describe negotiation as a method of struggle, leaving room for a settlement within the political language of resistance.

A more uncompromising argument came from Mashhad Friday prayer leader Ahmad Alamolhoda on September 11. He blamed the current war on concessions under the 2015 nuclear agreement, claiming that accommodating Western demands had failed to end hostility. He said Iran must defend itself even if its enemy fought for “200,000 years,” and advocated offensive defense intended to maintain superior firepower.

His remarks framed continued fighting as a response to aggression. They nonetheless challenged the expectation that compromise could deliver security. Where Zarif presents reciprocal diplomacy as an approach undermined by renewed coercion, Alamolhoda treats past accommodation as evidence against negotiations moving forward.

The immediate diplomatic obstacle is not exclusively inside Iran. On September 9, President Donald Trump predicted the war would end after the U.S. midterm elections and said Washington was not actively seeking negotiations. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has also threatened severe strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure if Iran attacked Israel.

The new regional meeting and Pakistani contacts create an opening, not an announced settlement. These exchanges establish neither a consensus within the government nor the balance of public opinion. They show that competing routes out of the war remain openly contested. The test for the Oman initiative will be whether discussions can produce reciprocal steps on shipping and economic restrictions that also disincentivize additional military strikes.

On September 8, the U.S. Treasury Department announced new designations targeting Iran’s 27 remaining airlines that had not already been sanctioned, along with foreign businesses accused of supporting Iranian aviation procurement. Moreover, Treasury revoked key authorizations supporting overflights of Iranian airspace and enabling non-U.S. airlines to fly U.S.-origin or U.S.-controlled commercial aircraft into Iran. Washington presented the action as part of its campaign against networks supporting Iran’s military and security apparatus, which is part of a series of intensified economic pressure that has resulted in the removal of separate long-standing exemptions to U.S. sanctions, including those supporting academic, humanitarian and cultural exchanges.



Iranian officials have responded to American sanctions on the nation’s aviation sector with confidence, while industry figures have reflected concern. Civil Aviation Organization chief Abouzar Shiroudi described aviation sanctions as a failed policy and said they would not stop the sector’s operations, while acknowledging that restrictions could complicate procurement.

However, the country’s airline association has warned of consequences for passenger access and aircraft maintenance. The Association of Iranian Airlines focused on the infrastructure needed to sustain its operations. Its statement warned that intensified restrictions on parts, equipment and technical services could undermine flight safety and continuity. It urged international aviation bodies, including International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA), to address the consequences for passengers and aviation workers, arguing that access to civilian transportation should be protected from political disputes.

For passengers, the consequences depend partly on how foreign airports, service providers and airlines implement the measures. As of September 9, Imam Khomeini Airport’s director said no flights there had been canceled because of the new sanctions. However, the broader operational impact remains unclear. The announced restrictions are likely to reduce direct connections and increase reliance on journeys through third countries. Additional connections can mean separate tickets, overnight accommodation, transit requirements and more opportunities for missed departures.

These burdens matter particularly for trips with little flexibility: visiting an ill parent, attending a university enrollment appointment or reaching a hospital for scheduled treatment are likely to grow more difficult. An affordable ticket can become unusable if the connection requires a visa the passenger cannot obtain.

War and sanctions create different obstacles to the same journey. Fighting can close airspace or lead airlines to suspend routes because of immediate security risks. Sanctions can obstruct payments, aircraft servicing and commercial relationships even when a route is physically open. Restoring security therefore does not automatically restore the services needed to operate.

The airline association’s safety warning also has a practical technical basis. Aircraft maintenance requires traceable components, records showing how long parts have been used, and compliance with inspection and replacement schedules. Engine repairs may require specialized tools, approved technical instructions and access to qualified repair facilities. Having a replacement part available is only one element of returning an aircraft to service.

When required maintenance cannot be completed, an aircraft may have to remain grounded. That reduces the number of available seats and leaves airlines with fewer replacement aircraft when another plane needs repairs. The effects can appear as thinner schedules and cancellations before passengers see any broader interruption of service. Restrictions on maintenance increase the difficulty of sustaining a usable fleet; they do not, by themselves, establish that every operating aircraft is unsafe.

Separately, the suspension of general licensing impacting academic institutions are already excluding Iranians in and outside the country from significant educational services. Following the suspension of the U.S. authorization known as General License G, ETS announced that it had paused TOEFL and GRE testing within Iran and canceled future appointments there. It also set September 8 as the deadline for people located in Iran to request additional reports of existing scores. ETS said Iranian nationals remain eligible to take its tests outside Iran, subject to registration requirements and appointment availability. Its restriction is therefore based on location. However, this will now necessitate an applicant to arrange an international trip simply to complete an admissions requirement.

That is where restrictions on education and aviation intersect. A student who previously could take a test locally may now need foreign currency for transportation and accommodation, permission to enter another country and a suitable appointment before an application deadline. A refund of the original examination fee does not cover those additional expenses or recover a missed admissions cycle.

Other providers’ responses have extended beyond testing centers inside Iran. On September 4, NIAC reported that Pearson had canceled scheduled PTE English examinations and invalidated prepaid vouchers for Iranian test takers outside the country, citing U.S. sanctions. Likewise, NIAC reported on September 10 that LSAC, the administrator of the LSAT legal admissions exam had barred individuals of Iranian heritage in light of the sanctions, including in the United States. This places an obstacle at an early stage of a legal career, potentially disrupting applications before a student begins professional training. It also brings the effects of Iran sanctions into institutions serving people already living in North America.



The differing approaches create another difficulty for applicants: traveling abroad does not necessarily resolve the problem across providers. Eligibility may depend on residence, identification documents and the company’s interpretation of sanctions. Students must establish whether they can actually sit an examination before committing money to travel and accommodation.

Together, these restrictions illustrate how a broader sanctions campaign can have impacts far removed from decisionmakers in Tehran. Some advocates of tougher sanctions explicitly favor extending the campaign’s operational reach – including by advocating aggressive enforcement actions targeting Iran’s civilian air sector. Pro-war pundits with influence in the Trump administration have framed sustained economic crisis as a potentially greater threat to Iran’s government than additional military attacks. This argument treats the government’s inability to stabilize economic life as a source of political vulnerability.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed a more explicit version of that logic in an interview with Israeli television. He described overthrowing Iran’s government as the overarching objective and argued that economic pressure could help bring it down by forcing Iranian civilians into an impossible situation. “In the end, the Iranian citizens will have nothing to lose, you have your back against the wall and nothing to eat and you have nothing to drink and you have no job and no electricity.” Smotrich has a history of issuing genocidal commentary in support of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, and his formula for Iran is similar – massive collective punishment of a civilian population as part of a convoluted path toward regime change in Iran.

These arguments differ in their proposed instruments and severity, but they expose the central political assumption behind escalating pressure: that worsening economic conditions will translate into a challenge capable of bringing down the government. That outcome is a prediction. Yet, with economic pressure mounting for years, the impacts have been felt primarily by ordinary civilians in Iran. Now, the removal of longstanding exemptions amid a saturated sanctions environment is impacting individuals even further from decisionmakers in Iran – including aspiring students in the United States.

For Iranian aviation professionals, the immediate demand is continued access to the supplies and cooperation required for safe transportation. For affected students and aspiring lawyers, it is restoration of examination access before deadlines pass. Both concerns focus on the capacity of ordinary people to maintain relationships and build a future, even as confrontation deepens.

Published September 10, 2026

The Houthis have made striking battlefield gains along Yemen’s western coast, capturing the strategic port of Mokha and advancing toward positions that could substantially increase their ability to threaten shipping through the southern Red Sea. The offensive has dealt a serious setback to the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council government in Yemen. If consolidated, these gains could also strengthen Iran’s bargaining position by increasing pressure on the maritime routes that Saudi Arabia depends on to bypass disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Associated Press reported the capture of Mokha on September 10, while Reuters cited two Presidential Leadership Council sources saying Houthi forces had reached the Hanish islands, which are positioned just to the north of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the center of the Red Sea. Tareq Saleh, a commander aligned with the Presidential Leadership Council, acknowledged withdrawing south of Mokha to regroup. Together, these developments point to a significant reversal along the western coast, although the extent and durability of Houthi control over offshore positions remain unclear.

The advance follows escalating attacks between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia following the Saudi kingdom’s bombing of Sanaa International Airport on July 13, which was intended to disrupt an incoming flight from Iran. Saudi authorities reported that Houthi strikes on September 8 wounded 73 people and set oil installations ablaze. The Saudi-led coalition reported further missile and drone attacks the following day against Abha, Khamis Mushait and Jazan. The fighting has increasingly connected Yemen’s territorial conflict with the security of Saudi energy infrastructure and regional shipping.

Mokha matters because it anchors a strategically important stretch of Yemen’s Red Sea coast north of Bab el-Mandeb. Its capture removes a major Presidential Leadership Council-held position and gives the Houthis a stronger base from which to press south. The Hanish islands lie offshore, farther north than the narrowest section of the strait. An enduring Houthi presence there could broaden the movement’s maritime reach, but reports of forces reaching the islands do not establish that the entire archipelago has been secured.

Farther south, Dhubab and Mayun – also known as Perim Island – are particularly consequential because of their proximity to the passage itself. Control over these locations would have more direct implications for the immediate approaches to Bab el-Mandeb. Available reporting does not establish that both have fallen to the Houthis, making their status important to assessing the offensive’s next stage.

The inland terrain could be equally important to whether the coastal gains endure. The mountainous areas of southwestern Taiz – subject to a longstanding Houthi siege – could make Houthi positions considerably harder to recapture than territory across the coastal lowlands. If secured and fortified, these heights could provide a substantial defensive advantage, complicating counterattacks and helping protect routes supplying coastal forces. Positions overlooking the approaches to Bab el-Mandeb could also improve the ability to monitor and threaten movement toward the strait. The capture of the entire southern Taiz highlands, including al-Turbah, has not been established, but their strategic importance lies in the possibility of turning a rapid advance into a durable foothold.

The distinction between threatening a waterway and fully controlling it remains essential. Possession of Yemen’s shoreline would not automatically give the Houthis uncontested command of an international passage. Yet they would not need complete control to impose substantial costs. Shipping companies and insurers can reduce traffic, reroute vessels or raise charges in response to a credible and persistent risk of attack.

For Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s primary alternative to the disrupted Strait of Hormuz has become increasingly vulnerable in its own right. The kingdom’s East-West pipeline carries crude across Saudi territory to Yanbu on the Red Sea, allowing exports to bypass the Persian Gulf chokepoint. Southbound shipments from Yanbu toward Asian markets, however, still pass through Bab el-Mandeb. Northbound exports toward Suez follow a different route, so disruption at the strait would not eliminate every Saudi export option. It would nevertheless constrain an important outlet at a time when alternatives are already under pressure.

The economic effects are visible. The Financial Times reported that Saudi oil production fell to approximately 6.2 million barrels a day in August, down 23 percent from July, while crude exports declined to around 3.1 million barrels a day. The report linked the deterioration to Houthi threats against Saudi ports and disruption to shipping on the kingdom’s western coast. These pressures preceded Mokha’s fall; the latest territorial gains could make them more difficult to contain.

Oil prices rose sharply on September 10. Reuters reported Brent reaching $107.08 a barrel and U.S. crude $101.62 during trading, with increases of roughly six percent amid renewed tanker attacks and concerns about further supply losses.



For Iran, the potential strategic gain comes from simultaneous pressure on the Gulf and Red Sea export corridors. Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has increased the value of alternative routes. Houthi pressure around Yemen can reduce the reliability of one of the most important alternatives, making it harder for Washington and its partners to sustain the confrontation while containing its economic consequences.

Increasing vulnerability for Saudi exports can tighten global supply and raise fuel prices. Protecting additional shipping routes can increase military demands on the United States and its partners. Continued insecurity can also give regional governments stronger incentives to seek an agreement that restores navigation. If Tehran can help deliver that outcome, its influence could become more valuable at the negotiating table.

A September 10 Reuters investigation, citing Iranian, Yemeni and regional sources, reported that Iranian weapons and Revolutionary Guard guidance assisted the Houthi offensive. Iran denies directing the movement’s operations, and there is both evidence of tight coordination between Tehran and the Houthis and indications that the Houthis remain an independent actor. For example, Iran is believed to have warned the Houthis against occupying Yemen’s capital Sanaa when the country’s ongoing civil war first ignited in 2014. The extent of Tehran’s influence matters: benefiting from an ally’s military pressure is different from being able to guarantee that the pressure will end. Any diplomatic bargain connecting the two conflicts would need to account for the Houthis’ own interests and demands.

Divisions among their opponents could further complicate efforts to reverse the advances. The anti-Houthi camp includes factions with different political objectives and relationships with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Saleh’s forces, originally established with Emirati support, favor a unified Yemen and have maintained Saudi ties. Southern separatists have pursued a different political project. The Associated Press also reported that separatist supporters obstructed the defense minister’s convoy in al-Dhalea, illustrating tensions within the broader government-aligned camp.

The offensive could therefore change the regional conditions under which the Iran–U.S. war is contested and the leverage each side will have should negotiations resume to end it. Holding Mokha, consolidating inland defenses and extending influence toward Bab el-Mandeb could give the Houthis a more enduring ability to threaten Saudi export routes, and give Iran additional bargaining power. That advantage remains conditional. Washington and Riyadh could respond with further escalation that alters the dynamics on the ground, while higher energy prices and prolonged insecurity are likely to deepen civilian hardship. For ordinary Iranians and other regional populations, any gains or losses of leverage will be most consequential if they can be traded in for an agreement that reduces the fighting, eases economic pressure and restores trade.

Published September 10, 2026

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors voted on September 9 to report Iran to the United Nations Security Council, escalating a dispute over nuclear inspections while Tehran seeks international action against attacks on its nuclear facilities. The resolution, introduced by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, received 23 votes in favor, with Russia, China and Niger opposed.

The decision does not automatically impose new sanctions or authorize military action. It provides a fresh basis for UN Security Council consideration of unresolved safeguards issues, alongside a separate dispute over the restoration of earlier sanctions. For Iran, the immediate consequences are increased diplomatic pressure and the possibility of a deeper breakdown with the international nuclear monitoring agency.

Tehran’s response centers on how inspections should operate after safeguarded nuclear facilities have been attacked. In comments published September 9, Iran’s representative in Vienna, Reza Najafi, said continuing wartime conditions prevented Iran from properly preparing and providing information about affected facilities for safety and security reasons. He also rejected the legal basis for restoring earlier Security Council resolutions nearly one year ago. Iran has separately requested that the IAEA’s September 14–18 General Conference consider prohibiting attacks and threats against peaceful nuclear facilities under safeguards. Its submission argues that such attacks undermine nuclear safety, confidence in inspections and the agency’s responsibility to support peaceful nuclear activities. The request has entered the conference’s supplementary agenda process; the proposal itself has not been adopted.

The IAEA says it lacks the information and access necessary to verify the status of Iran’s declared nuclear facilities and material. Director General Rafael Grossi told the board that, during the latest reporting period, inspectors had neither received the required information nor obtained access for on-site verification. He also warned that attacks on nuclear facilities anywhere create unacceptable risks for people and the environment.

This verification gap represents a serious proliferation concern. While the agency had serious questions over past nuclear activities before the June 2025 war, the agency has now been barred from inspections for 15 months. The immediate questions concern the location, condition and accounting of nuclear material, alongside unresolved investigations into past undeclared activities. Damage to facilities and subsequent restrictions on inspections have added another layer of uncertainty.

Iran’s first UN Security Council referral followed a similar sequence of an IAEA noncompliance finding and a separate decision to report the matter. In September 2005, the board determined that Iran’s failures to declare nuclear material and activities constituted noncompliance with its safeguards agreement. In February 2006, it requested that the director general report the issue and relevant agency documents to the UN Security Council.

Council action developed over several years. Resolution 1696, adopted in July 2006, demanded that Iran suspend enrichment-related and reprocessing activities. Resolution 1737 imposed sanctions that December, including restrictions on sensitive nuclear transfers and asset freezes. Further resolutions in 2007, 2008 and 2010 expanded restrictions involving designated entities, weapons transfers and proliferation-related financial activities.

The economic isolation that followed was broader than the UN sanctions themselves. Washington adopted additional restrictions under its own authorities, enforcing tough extraterritorial sanctions that severed Iran’s trade relationships with many countries around the world. Together, these overlapping measures restricted Iran’s trade, access to foreign exchange and connections to international banking, triggering a significant economic downturn.

The 2015 nuclear agreement demonstrated that the dispute could be managed through negotiated limits, extensive verification and reciprocal sanctions relief. Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and waived prior Security Council resolutions. The IAEA subsequently verified Iran’s implementation of its nuclear commitments throughout the implementation of the accord, providing a framework for addressing proliferation concerns through diplomacy.

However, the United States withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 while the IAEA was continuing to verify Iran’s implementation, ending that bargain. Washington restored sanctions despite the agreement’s nuclear restrictions remaining in place. Iran began progressively exceeding those limits a year later and subsequently curtailed monitoring, including implementation of the Additional Protocol in February 2021. Iran’s decisions weakened verification and did not remove its underlying safeguards obligations. But the sequence matters: the agreement’s unraveling followed Washington’s abandonment of a functioning diplomatic framework.

The withdrawal also created a lasting credibility problem for negotiations. From Tehran’s perspective, accepting restrictions and inspections had not secured durable economic relief. A subsequent agreement would therefore have to address whether reciprocal commitments could survive changes in American policy, as well as the scope of Iran’s nuclear activities.

The diminished inspections and advancing nuclear program led directly to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. After the war was launched immediately following the passage of a separate IAEA resolution declaring Iran in breach of its safeguard obligations, Iranian cooperation with the agency has deteriorated considerably. Since that time, inspectors have been barred from accessing the damaged sites and negotiations on the nuclear program have not yet borne fruit. Damage to infrastructure complicated verification, while the targeting of safeguarded sites deepened Tehran’s doubts about the security benefits of nuclear cooperation. The attacks did not resolve outstanding questions about nuclear material: determining its location and condition still requires information, access and cooperation.

Iran now invokes wartime safety and security concerns to explain restrictions on access to affected facilities. Those concerns require practical arrangements for inspections rather than indefinite suspension of verification. Equally, demands for renewed access must account for conditions at damaged sites and the possibility of further attacks. Restoring cooperation requires addressing both the agency’s information needs and the security environment in which inspections would occur.

Iran continues to dispute the sanctions “snapback” pursued in September 2025. Following that process, UN resolutions that had been waived under the 2015 nuclear deal came back into force. The EU separately reinstated nuclear-related economic restrictions. Iran, Russia and China reject the legal validity of that restoration. This distinction has generated competing interpretations inside Iran. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei questioned why Western governments needed another referral if they considered earlier resolutions restored. He portrayed the initiative as an effort to increase political pressure and warned of an Iranian response.

Russia and China’s opposition constrains what happens next, but does not shield Iran from all additional pressure. New substantive Security Council measures generally require at least nine affirmative votes and no veto from a permanent member. Their positions make agreement on further punitive measures more difficult. Neither country, however, can prevent Washington or European governments from imposing restrictions independently.

For ordinary Iranians, the economic effects will depend largely on subsequent decisions. Additional restrictions or heightened uncertainty could discourage transactions, increase costs and complicate investment and reconstruction. These are plausible risks, rather than demonstrated effects of the September 9 vote.

The historical record illustrates the stakes. The World Bank found that Iran’s non-oil growth was close to zero on average during 2012–15, before recovering following sanctions relief. Sanctions were not the only source of economic weakness, but prolonged restrictions on trade and finance narrowed opportunities for businesses and households.

Humanitarian exemptions have also proved insufficient when payment channels fail. Human Rights Watch documented how financial restrictions and companies’ fear of sanctions obstructed medicine imports following the restoration of U.S. sanctions, despite exemptions for humanitarian goods. Further banking restrictions or avoidance of otherwise lawful trade could reproduce those problems. Any resulting harm should be traced to the specific measures and commercial decisions involved, rather than automatically attributed to the IAEA vote.

The referral provides no authorization for military action. Nevertheless, unresolved nuclear questions in a wartime setting can intensify threat perceptions and narrow diplomatic options. The challenge now extends beyond securing another Iranian commitment on inspections: it also involves rebuilding confidence that negotiated commitments will be reciprocated and that safeguarded facilities will not remain exposed to attack.

A durable settlement would need to restore credible verification while addressing the reliability of sanctions relief and the security of nuclear facilities. Additional resolutions can increase pressure, but they cannot by themselves repair the obstacles created by the U.S. withdrawal from the earlier agreement, subsequent Iranian nuclear escalation and military attacks. The practical measure of success will be renewed access, reliable material accounting and an agreement that gives all parties a reason to sustain cooperation.

Published September 9, 2026

Iran’s renewed currency slide and restrictions on maritime trade are intensifying pressure on a pharmaceutical system already struggling with rising prices, financing shortages and delayed insurance payments. As the dollar traded above 230,000 tomans on September 9, Iran’s Health Insurance Organization announced that it had incorporated the latest medicine price increases into its reimbursement systems. Together, these developments highlight the challenge facing patients: keeping medicines available while ensuring that families can still afford them.

Drug prices were already climbing before the latest currency movement. In an August 28 interview, Hadi Ahmadi, spokesperson for the Iranian Pharmacists Association, estimated that prices had increased by an average of about 80 percent since the Iranian year began in March, with some products registering increases of 300 percent. These figures represent the association’s assessment rather than a published national price index. They do not establish an equivalent increase in every patient’s payment, which depends on insurance coverage, but indicate the burden confronting institutions expected to protect patients.

The connection between the dollar and the pharmacy bill is significant but uneven. Iran maintains multiple exchange rates, including subsidized currency for eligible pharmaceutical imports. An April announcement retained a rate of 28,500 tomans per dollar for qualifying pharmaceutical and medical imports, with the central bank supplying currency from government revenues associated with oil and gas exports. The free-market rate therefore cannot simply be used to calculate the cost of every imported medicine.

The crucial question is whether companies receive their allocations and can transfer payment to suppliers. A September 1 report by Mehr emphasized the distinction between approved foreign currency and usable funds. Domestic manufacturers also need imported ingredients, equipment and other inputs. Producing a medicine inside Iran does not eliminate exposure to currency shortages or international supply disruptions.

The widening gap between subsidized and other exchange rates makes access to preferential allocations increasingly consequential. A manufacturer forced to purchase inputs through a more expensive channel needs additional financing before producing its next batch. September’s dollar jump adds pressure to a system already struggling to absorb earlier increases, even where regulated prices do not change immediately.

The blockade creates a separate logistical constraint. Pharmaceutical ingredients and equipment must reach Iran through functioning transport routes, and replacing disrupted routes can require more time and money. Ahmadi warned that prolonged maritime restrictions would make alternative arrangements costlier and could eventually produce shortages. His warning concerned the sustainability of supply rather than demonstrating that all medicines were already scarce.

Health officials say alternative routes and emergency shipments have helped sustain supplies. Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour recently described measures combining strategic reserves, alternative suppliers, domestic manufacturing and the prioritization of essential products. Some reserves had been released to meet immediate needs, while emergency air shipments had entered when regular arrangements proved inadequate. These measures show that supplies are still reaching Iran, although they do not establish that substitute routes can deliver the same volumes at the same cost indefinitely.

Kermanpour also acknowledged that vulnerabilities predated the war. Delays in foreign-currency transfers, funding allocations and price adjustments had already strained pharmaceutical companies. Wartime transport restrictions, damage to factories and disruptions to raw-material supplies then added further difficulties. Companies waiting for funding have less flexibility to finance expensive alternative shipments, while longer delivery schedules complicate production planning.

Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi has similarly attributed rising costs to transportation, pharmaceutical inputs and packaging materials. In remarks reported earlier this month, he argued that restrictions on shipping and flights affect medicine supplies even when medicines themselves are described as exempt from sanctions. He maintained that shortages had not worsened relative to the period before the war, yet availability is also distinct from cost.

Patient advocates have described the consequences more directly. In an interview published by Iran Unfiltered on August 24, Amin Afshar, chairman of the Iranian Hemophilia Society’s board, told interviewer Maryam Shirinsokhan that severe shortages affected around 4,000 patients, including people with Factor XIII deficiency and severe von Willebrand disease. He described obstacles involving banking, shipment insurance, transportation, export approvals and companies’ fears of secondary sanctions.

Afshar cited an attempted donation by the World Federation of Hemophilia that, he said, never reached Iran because the necessary approvals were not granted—even though no commercial payment was involved. He also acknowledged domestic problems, including delayed currency allocations, insurance difficulties and bureaucracy. His account underscores how external restrictions and domestic failures can reinforce each other, with patients bearing the consequences.

Other patient representatives had raised similar concerns earlier this year. At an April 27 gathering, Ahmad Ghavidel, a former director of the Iranian Hemophilia Society, criticized the contradiction between declaring medicines exempt and restricting the shipping and payment channels needed to obtain them. Masoumeh Sadeghzadeh Boroujeni, the society’s managing director, likewise said banking and freight-insurance restrictions obstructed imports and access to newer treatments.

That discussion also demonstrated differences between patient groups. Younes Arab, head of the Iranian Thalassemia Association, criticized barriers to newer medicines and wartime transport disruptions, but said expanded insurance coverage had prevented increases in copayments for foreign thalassemia medicines at that time. Effective coverage can therefore protect patients even when underlying prices rise.

For people requiring repeat prescriptions, affordability remains a continuing concern. An increase can become a recurring household expense. Maintaining supplies through costlier routes may prevent shortages while leaving the financial burden unresolved. The response depends on how additional costs are distributed among suppliers, insurers, public subsidies and families.

The September 9 insurance announcement addresses part of that chain. Maryam Azadi, the Health Insurance Organization’s director for specialized and subspecialized services, confirmed that several rounds of medicine price increases had occurred since March. The latest revisions had been incorporated following notification from the Supreme Health Insurance Council. Her statement did not provide a breakdown of patients’ payments or explain whether those who had already paid higher charges would receive reimbursement.

Hossein-Ali Haji-Deligani, deputy chair of parliament’s Article 90 oversight commission, said revised prices for medicines including mercaptopurine and amphotericin B were reaching pharmacies before corresponding insurance coverage became operational. Patients were being required to pay the difference, potentially facing elevated expenses for as much as a month. He proposed updating insurance systems before pharmacies applied new prices. Patients needing continuing treatment cannot necessarily wait for those adjustments.

The issue becomes more consequential as officials debate pharmaceutical subsidies. Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh has called for a support arrangement that would permit the removal of preferential exchange rates, with assistance reaching consumers through insurance under the Daruyar framework. Food and Drug Administration officials have cautioned against interpreting changes affecting certain production inputs as an immediate withdrawal of subsidized currency throughout the sector. The practical question is whether insurers can reliably deliver the protection reform requires.

Pensioners’ representatives are already questioning that reliability. Ali-Akbar Eivazi, secretary of Tehran province’s Social Security pensioners’ association, has described medicine prices and access as major difficulties for insured families. His criticism concerns Social Security, a separate insurer from the Health Insurance Organization. An adjustment in one system does not establish equivalent protection in another.

Pharmacies face another difficulty even after coverage is approved: collecting payment. In a September 5 statement, the Iranian Pharmacists Association said Health Insurance’s debts to private pharmacies stretched back ten months and urged the government to prioritize pharmaceutical funding. Pharmacies awaiting reimbursement must continue financing replacement stock. Rising prices make that gap harder to sustain.

The evidence points to a cumulative squeeze: currency instability raises financing pressures, the blockade complicates supply, and domestic payment delays undermine patient protection. Alternative routes need dependable funding, while expanded coverage requires timely reimbursement. Iranian authorities remain responsible for coordinating price changes and paying obligations. For families, the measure of success as external restrictions continue is whether the next prescription is both available and affordable.

Published September 8, 2026

Javad Mojabi, the Iranian poet, novelist, satirist and art critic whose career spanned more than six decades, died on September 5, 2026, following an illness. He was 86. His family confirmed his death to Iranian media. A farewell ceremony is scheduled for September 9 outside his home in Tehran’s Kuy-e Nevisandegan neighborhood, followed by burial at Emamzadeh Taher in Karaj, the resting place of numerous Iranian writers and artists.

Mojabi’s death has prompted remembrances of an unusually versatile cultural figure. Readers knew him through poetry, fiction and satire; artists encountered him as a critic and chronicler of modern Iranian art. His working life also extended through newspaper offices and literary magazines. His published work includes more than 70 books, spanning poetry collections, novels, short stories, plays, children’s literature and critical studies.

Born in Qazvin in 1939, Mojabi grew up in a family whose traditions included storytelling, religious oratory and journalism. In his autobiographical recollections, he described encountering newspapers from across Iran at his uncle’s home. He traced part of his enduring appetite for reading and writing to those early experiences, and connected his humor to a family culture of joking and verbal invention.

He later studied at the University of Tehran and worked in government before becoming a prominent cultural journalist. From 1968 to 1979, he served as cultural editor of Ettela’at, one of Iran’s major newspapers. He also contributed to literary publications including Ferdowsi, Jahan-e Now, Khusheh, Adineh and Donyaye Sokhan, where he also served as editor. His career crossed the 1979 revolution and continued through decades of change in Iran’s literary life.

For Mojabi, satire was a way of questioning power, including the authority exercised by society itself. In a 2011 interview, he explained that satire was dangerous because it challenged power, but stressed that power extended beyond government to public opinion, rituals and customs. Social habits and accepted beliefs, in his view, were also subjects for critical scrutiny.

His intellectual development was similarly grounded in the freedom to reconsider inherited ideas. In a 2017 interview, Mojabi described moving to Tehran for university as a period of personal transformation. Exposure to existentialist thought encouraged him to consider how he could choose his own life and values. He identified freedom, justice and the rejection of racial and gender discrimination as principles central to his outlook. He said he had initially studied law hoping to advance justice as a judge, though he ultimately did not pursue that profession.

Alongside his writing, Mojabi helped preserve the history of modern Iranian visual art. His two-volume Ninety Years of Innovation in Iranian Visual Art drew on years of research into the development of modern painting and sculpture. The work documented artistic experimentation across generations, providing a lasting resource for understanding the people and ideas that shaped Iran’s modern art.

Mojabi continued creating during his final illness. Drawings and paintings made during his hospitalization at Iranmehr Hospital were presented under the title The White Nights of the Hospital and Me. Those works add a personal dimension to the extensive record he leaves behind: even during treatment, he continued finding material for art in his immediate surroundings.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) extends its deepest condolences to Javad Mojabi’s family, friends and all those mourning his passing. We honor his more than six decades of contributions to Iranian literature and the arts, his dedication to preserving Iran’s cultural heritage, and the generosity with which he encouraged younger writers and artists. His poetry, stories, humor and scholarship leave an enduring legacy for readers and creative communities in Iran and around the world.

Published September 8, 2026

Wartime strikes continued in recent days as Iran sought to challenge both commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and American warships enforcing the naval blockade on Iran, triggering U.S. strikes on Iranian oil tankers. At the same time, Washington is seeking to target financial channels that allow Tehran to collect overseas earnings, while Iranian officials seek alternative routes for essential imports. Attacks on Saudi energy facilities have added another source of disruption to an already strained regional energy system. Diplomatic contacts continue, however, with Qatar working alongside regional and international partners to restart negotiations.

The latest exchange expanded the American campaign against Iran’s tanker fleet. U.S. Central Command said Saturday that it struck three Iranian oil tankers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired ballistic missiles at two American naval vessels. Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM’s commander, explicitly linked the response to economic damage, signaling that firing at American warships would bring greater losses to Iran’s commercial fleet. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced the threat, saying further Iranian attacks on U.S. vessels would be answered by destroying Iranian tankers.

That formulation broadens the retaliatory policy Washington had already begun implementing. Earlier attacks were described as a response to Iranian strikes on commercial shipping. The latest announcement also makes Iran’s oil carriers potential targets following attacks on American military vessels.

Iranian reporting placed one attack near Kharg Island, a major center of the country’s oil exports. Reports from the area described a tanker struck near the island’s anchorage, while Iranian state broadcasting said crews from two attacked tankers reached shore in lifeboats. One was reportedly empty and the other was carrying oil. The accounts provide a reminder that attacks intended to impose economic losses also expose civilian crews to the fighting.

Iran responded with additional attacks and warnings, although the results of its operations remain unverified. The IRGC said it targeted three tankers traveling through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz along with three other U.S.-linked vessels. It separately announced an attack on an American unmanned surface vessel attempting to enter what it described as a protected area. Iranian officials also claimed that attacks involving new anti-ship weapons forced American warships to withdraw. CENTCOM said a U.S. aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple Iranian attacks and that no American personnel were harmed.

Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei has now outlined the maritime component of the revised strategy he previously promised. In a televised interview Sunday, he announced plans for an exclusion zone extending from the area of the American blockade toward the Persian Gulf. Ships moving without Iranian authorization, he said, could be placed on a blacklist and face restrictions on subsequent passage. He also threatened insurance consequences, although how Tehran would enforce those consequences remains unclear.

The IRGC navy added a more specific geographical warning Monday. Its political deputy, Ali Mohammadi, identified the vicinity of Oman’s Khasab port as the point beyond which ships disregarding Iranian arrangements could face attack. For vessels loading at Persian Gulf ports and then approaching Hormuz, Khasab is being presented as a threshold for onward passage through the strait. Mohammadi also challenged the safety of the southern route promoted by Washington, particularly at night, and instructed vessels to use Iran’s designated corridor.

Iranian lawmakers are pursuing restrictions through a parallel legislative process. Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission approved a provision Sunday that would prohibit passage by vessels or cargoes linked to countries, companies and individuals imposing unilateral sanctions or taking hostile action against Iran. Commission spokesperson Hassan Ghashghavi said the armed forces’ General Staff would identify hostile actions, while the Supreme National Security Council would identify sanctioning parties. The provision remains a committee decision, not an enacted law.

Shipping data continues to show severe disruption through the Strait of Hormuz. Kpler figures reported Monday put the ten-day average at ten commodity vessels daily, the lowest since May, down from more than fifteen on Friday. Initial counts recorded two crossings Saturday and six Sunday; a subsequent update revised Sunday to eight and recorded seven Monday. Tracking can miss ships operating without transponders, but the available figures still indicate exceptionally limited traffic. They also demonstrate why announcements of either complete closure from Tehran or secure passage from Washington require scrutiny.

Tehran is simultaneously presenting maritime arrangements as a possible foundation for diplomacy. Rezaei said a proposed international shipping corridor with Oman was approaching signature and linked it to reciprocal commitments concerning safe passage and security for Iran. He argued that earlier reliance on intermediaries’ assurances had proved inadequate. His remarks suggest Tehran wants practical guarantees against renewed attacks, with control over shipping serving as a means of securing them.

Qatar’s renewed involvement provides a concrete diplomatic development. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that a Qatari delegation met Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran to discuss reducing tensions. Araghchi also spoke separately with his Saudi and Turkish counterparts about regional developments and diplomatic efforts. On Tuesday, Qatar said it was working with partners, including China, to resume U.S.-Iran negotiations. The contacts show that mediation efforts are ongoing, although no breakthrough or new negotiating session has been announced.

Washington’s economic campaign is meanwhile reaching institutions outside Iran that handle its overseas revenue. On Friday, the Treasury Department sanctioned Turkey’s Golden Global Investment Bank and two subsidiaries, alleging that the bank helped move Iranian oil earnings from China through Turkey and offered banking services involving networks associated with the IRGC’s Qods Force. These are the American government’s stated grounds for the designations, rather than independently-established findings.

The banking sanctions seek to target a vulnerability distinct from the movement of oil itself. Exporting a cargo does not necessarily give Iran access to the proceeds. Restrictions on intermediaries can complicate payments and encourage other financial institutions to avoid transactions involving Iran, increasing costs even where trade continues. Rezaei insisted that Iran was both selling oil and receiving payment. That assurance addresses an important domestic concern, but does not establish how much revenue is available or how reliably it can be transferred.

Economic Minister Ali Madanizadeh’s visit to Moscow offered a more practical picture of the obstacles facing Iranian trade. Meeting Iranian businesspeople Monday night, he described obtaining essential goods from Eurasia, particularly Russia, as a priority. Traders raised problems involving foreign exchange, letters of credit for agricultural imports and long queues at Astara customs. Madanizadeh promised follow-up, including efforts to accelerate installation of inspection equipment. These complaints show that alternatives to maritime trade depend on functioning financial arrangements and border infrastructure as well as supportive relations with neighboring countries.

The pressure is also reaching Iranian households through fuel prices. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced Sunday that gasoline purchased with station cards would rise to 10,000 tomans per liter beginning Tuesday, doubling that rate. She said the monthly allocations of sixty liters at 1,500 tomans and fifty liters at 3,000 tomans would remain unchanged. The government promised to use additional revenue to support livelihoods. The increase therefore falls on the higher-priced purchasing channel, rather than applying equally to every liter motorists buy.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf acknowledged the domestic strain alongside his threats of stronger military retaliation. He identified currency volatility, inflation, unemployment and market management as urgent problems affecting livelihoods. People could endure hardship, he argued, but should not have to tolerate poor management. His remarks recognized that maintaining domestic support requires more than assurances about military capabilities: officials must also address the everyday consequences of the confrontation.

The energy costs are increasingly visible in the United States as well. Average gasoline prices reached $4.15 per gallon on Labor Day, a record for the holiday, while diesel reached an all-time high of $5.90. Disrupted shipping through Hormuz is one contributor, alongside other pressures including attacks on Russian refineries. Diesel costs have implications beyond motorists because trucking and freight networks pass higher fuel expenses through the wider economy. The figures demonstrate that the effects of constrained energy flows extend well beyond the immediate combat zone.

Attacks on Saudi energy facilities have added another complication to efforts to keep supplies moving. Saudi authorities said Tuesday that Houthi missile and drone attacks disrupted operations at some facilities and caused fires, with 73 people reported injured across the attacks. The Houthis described the operation as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen.

For energy markets, the significance lies in the accumulation of risks across different parts of the regional system. The Saudi attacks do not establish that the kingdom’s main export routes or its East-West Pipeline have been disabled. They do, however, add uncertainty around energy infrastructure while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains sharply constrained. Iran’s efforts to preserve imports, Qatar’s mediation and mounting fuel costs all underline the same practical urgency: restoring dependable trade requires arrangements that protect vessels and infrastructure, alongside a reduction in the attacks that keep undermining them.