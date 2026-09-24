Veteran Iranian Actor Sirus Ebrahimzadeh Dies at 89

This post was originally published on NIAC Insights.

Veteran Iranian actor, playwright and theater artist Sirus Ebrahimzadeh has died at the age of 89 after a period of illness, ending a career that stretched across more than five decades of Iranian theater, radio, television and cinema.

Iran’s House of Cinema announced his death on Monday, saying Ebrahimzadeh had died “away from his homeland” after an illness. Iranian media did not initially provide details about the nature of his illness.

Born in Ardabil in 1937, Ebrahimzadeh belonged to a generation of Iranian performers whose careers bridged the country’s dramatically different cultural periods before and after the 1979 revolution. He studied English language and literature at the University of Tehran before traveling to Britain to continue his education in theater. He later returned to Iran and became active across theater, radio and television. His professional work in Iranian broadcasting began in the late 1960s, and his first major film appearance came in Ali Hatami’s “Hassan Kachal” (Hassan the Bald), the influential 1970 musical that became Iran’s first musical feature film.

Over the following decades, Ebrahimzadeh appeared in a wide range of Iranian films, including “Sattar Khan,” “Kamal-ol-Molk,” “Hamsar” (The Spouse), “Chehreh,” “Hotel Carton,” “Mosafer-e Rey,” “Shami dar Bad” and “Moomiaei 3.” His television work included popular series such as “Arayeshgah-e Ziba,” “Velayat-e Eshgh,” “Cactus,” “Ashpazbashi” and “Sakhteman-e Pezeshkan.” That range made Ebrahimzadeh recognizable to several generations of Iranian audiences. His career moved between historical drama, comedy and popular television, while his distinctive voice and delivery became one of his most recognizable characteristics.

He was also more than a screen actor. Ebrahimzadeh’s roots were in theater, and he worked as a playwright, writer and director in addition to performing. His stage career included both Iranian works and productions connected to the European dramatic tradition, while he also performed radio adaptations of major works of theater and literature.

One of the major formal recognitions of his film career came in 2000, when he received the House of Cinema’s Golden Statue for Best Supporting Actor for “Moomiaei 3,” a popular comedy directed by Mohammadreza Honarmand. His later screen appearances became less frequent. The last film featuring him to receive a theatrical release was “Orange Taxi,” directed by Ebrahim Vahid-Zadeh, in 2008, although Iranian audiences continued to encounter him through television and reruns of older productions.

Ebrahimzadeh’s death is notable beyond the loss of a familiar actor. His career represented a generation of Iranian artists who developed in the country’s pre-revolutionary theater and broadcasting institutions but continued working after 1979, adapting to profound changes in Iranian cinema, television and cultural life.

From Ali Hatami’s early cinema to popular television decades later, Ebrahimzadeh remained part of Iran’s cultural landscape across more than half a century of political and social transformation. His death removes another figure from a generation whose careers connect several distinct eras of modern Iranian cultural history.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) extends its condolences to Ebrahimzadeh’s family, friends and the Iranian artistic community, and honors his more than five decades of contributions to Iranian theater, cinema and television. His work connected generations of Iranian audiences across periods of profound social and cultural change, leaving a lasting place in Iran’s contemporary cultural memory.