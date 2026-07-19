War Intensifies With Strikes on Infrastructure

This post was originally published on NIAC Insights.

Following eight consecutive nights of intensified U.S. operations and Iranian retaliation, each round of military action is now being presented by both governments as a necessary response to previous attacks, creating a cycle of retaliation that continually raises the threshold of violence while narrowing the space available for diplomacy. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had conducted new strikes against Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, naval capabilities, coastal surveillance systems, air-defense assets, and logistics infrastructure. American officials also said they had targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps units allegedly connected to attacks on U.S. forces in Jordan.

On Friday, an Iranian missile and drone attack in Jordan killed two American service members, left another missing and injured several others, as announced by CENTCOM on Saturday. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared that the deaths of the soldiers had only strengthened America’s resolve, while Iranian officials warned that any further U.S. attacks would trigger increasingly severe retaliation.



Perhaps the most consequential strategic development has been the emergence of a doctrine of mutual infrastructure deterrence. As American strikes have expanded beyond conventional military targets to include transportation networks, coastal facilities, energy infrastructure, and – according to Iranian authorities – water and other civilian installations, Tehran appears increasingly prepared to demonstrate that attacks on Iran’s essential infrastructure will carry corresponding consequences for neighboring states hosting or facilitating American military operations.

This shift is most visible in Kuwait. Iranian military sources announced successive operations against facilities associated with American forces near Al-Adairi and Ali Al Salem, while Kuwaiti authorities accused Iran of repeatedly striking electricity-generation facilities, water infrastructure, oil installations and areas surrounding American military positions. Although Iran maintains that its intended targets were U.S. military assets, the reported damage to power, water, and energy infrastructure illustrates how attacks directed at military facilities can quickly produce broader civilian and economic consequences.

The psychological impact inside Kuwait has been immediate. Reports indicate increased public purchases of bottled water and canned food amid concerns about possible disruptions to electricity and water supplies, demonstrating how attacks on critical infrastructure can generate insecurity well beyond the immediate sites of military engagement.

Similar dynamics are emerging elsewhere across the Persian Gulf. Bahrain reported intercepting multiple Iranian missiles and drones aimed toward areas associated with American military facilities while warning of attempted attacks against civilian locations. Jordan likewise intercepted several Iranian missiles launched toward the Aqaba region, home to the kingdom’s only seaport and one of the Middle East’s most important logistics corridors. Although little physical damage was reported, the targeting of areas near ports, transportation hubs, and commercial infrastructure signals that the geographical scope of the conflict is steadily expanding.

American strikes have continued against targets inside southern Iran, triggering Iran’s expanded retaliation. Iranian authorities reported attacks near Abadan and announced that U.S. forces struck the construction site of the Darkhovin nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) later stated that the facility remained in the early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material, reducing immediate nuclear concerns while highlighting the widening range of strategic infrastructure now being drawn into the conflict.

Iranian officials have also accused the United States of attacking roads, bridges, communications facilities, electricity networks, transportation infrastructure, and desalination facilities. Authorities said an attack on a desalination plant near Jask disrupted drinking-water supplies for approximately 20 villages and around 10,000 residents. Additional strikes have been reported around Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Sirik, Larak Island, Shadegan, and other locations along Iran’s southern coast.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, U.S. strikes between July 6 and July 18 killed at least 50 people and injured more than 500, including women and children. Independent reporting has likewise documented significant civilian casualties, although wartime restrictions, communications disruptions, and limited access to affected areas continue to complicate independent verification of battlefield claims made by both sides.

Collectively, these developments suggest that both governments are gradually moving beyond a campaign focused solely on degrading military capabilities. Increasingly, the conflict appears directed toward weakening economic resilience, disrupting essential services, and raising the domestic costs of continued warfare.

Rather than attempting to match American military superiority directly, Tehran appears to be pursuing a strategy intended to expose the vulnerability of Gulf states whose territories support American operations. Modern Gulf economies depend upon highly concentrated networks of ports, airports, desalination plants, electricity grids, energy terminals, financial centers and maritime trade routes. Even limited disruptions to these interconnected systems can produce consequences extending far beyond the immediate military objectives.

Iran has reinforced this message through its actions in the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to assert control over designated shipping corridors and has reported incidents involving commercial vessels that allegedly ignored Iranian instructions. Combined with attacks on regional military facilities and infrastructure, these actions suggest that Tehran is attempting to demonstrate its ability to impose costs not only on American forces but also on the broader commercial and energy systems upon which the Gulf depends.

This broader strategic context may also help explain the increasingly urgent diplomatic language adopted by the United Arab Emirates. On July 19, the UAE issued one of its strongest appeals since the conflict resumed, calling for an immediate halt to military escalation, the protection of civilian infrastructure and a rapid return to negotiations. The Emirati government also emphasized safeguarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and condemned attacks against schools, hospitals, universities, residential areas, transportation systems, energy facilities, and desalination plants.

Although the UAE has so far avoided the level of direct damage reported in Kuwait and Bahrain, its economy is particularly dependent upon highly exposed infrastructure, including ports, airports, desalination facilities, logistics centers, financial hubs, and energy installations. The UAE has not publicly linked its diplomatic appeal to any direct Iranian warning, and no such causal relationship has been independently confirmed. Nevertheless, its unusually strong emphasis on protecting civilian infrastructure is consistent with a broader realization increasingly shared across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries: if the present trajectory continues, no regional state can confidently assume that its critical infrastructure will remain outside the battlefield.

The widening conflict is also reshaping regional diplomacy. Countries that have long attempted to balance security cooperation with Washington while maintaining workable relations with Tehran now face diminishing room for neutrality. Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan have all become increasingly exposed in the war. Each successive exchange increases pressure on Gulf monarchies to seek de-escalation before they become even more directly involved in the conflict.

Meanwhile, the economic consequences continue to mount. Iran’s currency has fallen sharply, while foreign exchange, gold, and precious-metal coin prices having reached record levels amid fears of prolonged conflict, inflation, shortages and further damage to national infrastructure. The Strait of Hormuz – through which roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil passes – remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints, making any disruption a matter of global economic concern.

The renewed fighting also follows the collapse of the Islamabad memorandum, a temporary understanding intended to reduce hostilities and create space for negotiations. Tehran has declared that it no longer considers itself bound by the agreement, accusing Washington of violating its commitments through renewed military operations. The United States, in turn, has blamed Iran for attacks on regional military installations and commercial shipping.

Statements attributed to Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, have warned that continued American military operations would bring heavier costs for the United States and its regional partners. Such rhetoric underscores the extent to which both governments increasingly view escalation as a means of restoring deterrence rather than seeking immediate compromise.

Yet recent history suggests that this calculation carries considerable risks. During the previous forty-day conflict, Iran absorbed repeated attacks against missile infrastructure, military facilities, and senior personnel while maintaining sufficient command cohesion to continue retaliatory operations until a ceasefire emerged. Although the costs were severe, the state did not experience the strategic collapse many outside observers had anticipated.

That experience is likely shaping Tehran’s current calculations. For Iranian decision-makers, the present conflict is widely viewed as existential rather than limited. Consequently, expanding attacks on infrastructure may not necessarily compel strategic concessions. Instead, they are likely to strengthen Tehran’s determination to broaden retaliation in ways designed to increase the regional costs of continued military pressure.

This dynamic creates the possibility of dangerous strategic miscalculation on all sides. Policymakers in Washington and regional capitals may underestimate Iran’s willingness to absorb sustained losses. Conversely, Iranian leaders may underestimate the willingness of the United States and its partners to sustain a prolonged military campaign if they conclude that Tehran is deliberately regionalizing the conflict.

Whether Washington and Tehran are prepared to reverse this trajectory remains uncertain. What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that every additional strike against critical infrastructure increases the likelihood that the conflict will expand beyond military forces to encompass the civilian systems that sustain daily life throughout the Middle East.