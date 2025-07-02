“War with Iran: What Happens Now?” Congressional Briefing Recap

“Wars are easy to start and difficult to stop. I won’t call this a 12-day war, just as I wouldn’t call the U.S. invasion of Iraq a 12-day war. This is an extension of a war that Israel was already involved in to another section of the Middle East. And it’s not over.” – Thomas Countryman, Board Chairman of the Arms Control Association, former Acting Under Secretary of State for arms control and international security, and former Assistant Secretary of State for international security and nonproliferation.



In a high-stakes moment following Israel’s attack on Iran that culminated in 12 days of war and led to a U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear sites – with horrific civilian casualties – the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) hosted a Congressional briefing moderated by Iranian-American journalist and host of The Iran Podcast Negar Mortazavi.



NIAC’s briefing on June 27, 2025, titled, “War with Iran: What Happens Now?” brought experts together to answer critical questions.

In his remarks on the panel, Countryman challenged the narrative that the Israeli strikes were preemptive. “There was no imminent threat to Israel of an Iranian nuclear weapon, it had the same imminence that it had 13 years ago” he said, emphasizing that both U.S. and Israeli intelligence agreed that Iran had not made a decision to weaponize its nuclear material. While he acknowledged the “significant” damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities, Countryman cautioned that hitting a target is not the same as achieving a strategic goal: “The Trump administration has deliberately blurred this line from the beginning.”

Sina Toossi, Senior Fellow at the Center for International Policy, painted a stark picture of the war’s human cost. “700 killed, 5,000 injured—majority of them are civilians,” he reported. He noted that the strike not only targeted Iran’s military leadership and nuclear facilities but also decimated civilian infrastructure, including residential neighborhoods and hospitals.

Toossi also outlined a timeline of the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that were reportedly making progress before the Israeli strikes. “There were five rounds of negotiations and a sixth was scheduled in Oman,” he noted, but it seems Prime Minister Netanyahu “gave him (President Trump) this narrative that you gave them (Iran) 60 days, it’s day 61 this is going to make you look tough.” Toossi further argued that Israel had “sold it to him (President Trump) as a plan that will help him get a better deal.”

He added that the Israeli operation appeared to have a broader regime change objective, citing targeted bombings of prisons, media outlets, and even the use of local infiltrators and drones: “This was a big push… and not only did it (the regime) not collapse, not only were there no protests in the streets but there was a big rally around the nation effect.”

Emma Ashford, Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center, analyzed the domestic political drivers behind President Trump’s decision to join the conflict. While Trump had campaigned as a peace candidate, she noted the influence of hawkish voices like Netanyahu and internal GOP divisions. “He didn’t stay out of it completely and he didn’t go all-in the way some of the Iran hawks really wanted him to do” she said. “He opted for a surgical strike on one specific thing, I suspect, because his advisors eventually persuaded him that with Israel having degraded air defenses that this was too good an opportunity to pass up and that this would make him look strong, an opportunity to kind of surprise everyone.” Still, Ashford warned that while this may have delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions, it risks setting a dangerous precedent: “From the point of view of preventing Iran getting a nuclear weapon, this is at best kicking the can down the road and that’s not necessarily a good thing.”

​​Ashford also cautioned against the broader foreign policy lessons the U.S. might draw from this episode. “Just because this time around the Iranian regime was weakened enough that things de-escalated and the U.S. was able to create a ceasefire, doesn’t necessarily mean that the same would happen in a future situation,” she said.

Jamal Abdi, NIAC President and Executive Director of NIAC Action, provided critical insight into how the Iranian-American community views U.S. policy toward Iran. Drawing on a recent nationwide poll conducted by NIAC and YouGov before Israel’s attack on June 12, Abdi noted that a plurality – 49% – of Iranian Americans believe diplomacy is the best path forward, while only 22% support military action against Iran. Abdi made it clear that this latest data clearly shows that Iranian Americans prefer efforts geared toward peace and diplomacy as opposed to outright war.

He also explained that, despite deep frustration with the Iranian regime, which “is probably at its lowest point in terms of legitimacy” – particularly after the 2022 protests – there is clearly no widespread support for foreign military intervention within the Iranian-American community. Abdi highlighted further from the NIAC-YouGov poll that 53% of Iranian Americans opposed military action against Iran, compared to just 36% in support.

Beyond foreign policy, Abdi highlighted growing alarm within the community regarding the domestic repercussions of the latest, fraught relations between the U.S. and Iran. “There are now 670 Iranians in ICE detention,” he noted. “It is hard to not draw a correlation between this military confrontation and a domestic crackdown.” He cited fears that the war is being used as a pretext to revive the Trump-era travel ban and target the community with surveillance and immigration enforcement. “Our community is very aware of that and opposed to that – the broader population is much less aware that that is even happening.”