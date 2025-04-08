NIAC Statement: Trump Announces Talks with Iran

Washington, DC – National Iranian American Council (NIAC) President Jamal Abdi released the following statement following remarks by President Trump indicating that the U.S. and Iran are engaging directly and will hold important talks this Saturday:

“NIAC strongly supports President Trump’s efforts to engage Iran diplomatically. We hope that direct talks will proceed and that each side is ready to strike a verifiable agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, end the suffering of Iranians caused by sanctions, and take war off the table.”

“There are many spoilers who do not want the President’s diplomatic efforts with Iran to succeed and are trying to tank talks with maximalist demands like the so-called ‘Libyan model’ to disarm Iran. Four years ago, the first week of Biden’s negotiations with Iran were met with Israeli sabotage of Iranian nuclear facilities that pushed Iran to ramp up its nuclear efforts. President Trump should be crystal clear that such spoiler efforts intended to sabotage his negotiations will not fly under his administration. President Trump must stand firm against the powerful interests working to take diplomacy off the table and push the U.S. into a war and regime-change boondoggle.”

