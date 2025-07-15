Waves of Accidents in Post-War Iran Spark Suspicions of Covert Sabotage

In the weeks following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, a series of unusual explosions, fires, and infrastructure incidents have been reported in various Iranian cities. While the Iranian government continues to describe these events as unrelated, ordinary accidents—including gas leaks and electrical faults—their recurrence, timing, and in some cases, unusual damage patterns, have triggered growing suspicion among the Iranian public and observers abroad. Many now question whether these events are connected to a renewed campaign of covert sabotage, potentially linked to Israeli operations inside Iran.

One of the most serious recent incidents occurred late Monday night, July 15, when a major fire broke out in the Qaem Commercial Complex in Mashhad. Iranian state news agencies, including Mehr and IRNA, reported that the fire originated in the basement, where cosmetics and hygiene products were stored, and quickly spread. Over 150 firefighters were dispatched to contain the blaze, with at least eight emergency teams working at the scene. Although the cause remains officially undetermined, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency was quick to dismiss any security or terrorist motivations. Video footage widely shared on social media showed massive flames and plumes of black smoke, contributing to public skepticism.

Earlier that same day, an explosion in a residential unit in the Pardisan Complex in Qom injured at least seven people. The head of the city’s fire department cited a gas leak as the cause, but images of the wreckage and user comments on Iranian social media drew comparisons to Israeli drone or missile strikes. The governor of Qom denied any attack or terrorist motive, insisting the incident was purely accidental. However, online observers continued to question this explanation, pointing to the scale of destruction and the broader context of recent tensions with Israel.

Perhaps the most controversial case occurred at the Pamchal Towers in Tehran’s Chitgar district, where a violent apartment explosion was caught on video and quickly circulated online. Social media users immediately speculated that the blast was the result of an Israeli attack, possibly by drone or guided missile, citing the strength of the blast and its resemblance to past military operations. Tehran fire officials attributed the explosion to gas accumulation on the 15th floor, reporting six injuries. Yet photos published by Iranian media showed no signs of habitation in the apartment, and users familiar with the building claimed that it had not yet been connected to a gas line. Some speculated that the incident may have involved a targeted assassination, as users began searching for the identity of a person they believed may have been intentionally killed in the blast.

Earlier events have also raised suspicions. On July 4, simultaneous explosions occurred in two residential buildings—one in Janatabad, Tehran, and the other in Kermanshah. While officials again blamed gas pipe ruptures, the near-synchronous timing and the post-ceasefire atmosphere prompted renewed speculation about Israeli covert action. At the time, these theories gained traction online but were never addressed in detail by state authorities.

In addition to these larger incidents, several smaller fires were reported across Iran on July 15. In Tehran, a shoe store on Enghelab Street caught fire, beginning on the ground floor and spreading upward. No injuries were reported, and no cause has been announced. In another case, black smoke was seen rising along the Tehran–Karaj highway, with officials identifying the source as a fire in a furniture workshop. In Mashhad, white smoke near the city’s airport was explained as the burning of weeds, though this too contributed to public unease given the day’s series of incidents.

Despite repeated official statements denying any connection to terrorism or sabotage, public trust remains low. The government’s consistent explanation—gas leaks, faulty infrastructure, or carelessness—has been met with increasing doubt, especially as photos and video evidence appear to contradict some of the technical claims. In the Pamchal Towers case, for instance, users familiar with the building pointed out that it had no gas connection at the time of the explosion, directly challenging the fire department’s statement. Others cited the absence of furniture or signs of occupancy in the damaged apartment as further evidence that the official narrative might be false or incomplete.

This wave of incidents, particularly coming so soon after the ceasefire with Israel, raises important questions about internal security and the potential continuation of Israel’s shadow war inside Iran. Israel has long been suspected of conducting sabotage operations on Iranian soil, including cyberattacks, drone strikes, and assassinations of nuclear scientists and military figures. The current wave of destruction, though smaller in scale, bears some resemblance to these tactics, particularly in terms of timing, ambiguity, and psychological impact on the Iranian public. However, even if there is no connection and the string of events are explained by relatively common accidents across a large nation, the public’s reaction shows that many remain on edge in the wake of the largest war in Iranian territory in decades.