“We Do Not Want War:” Iranians Issue Anti-War Declaration as the Conflict Intensifies

This post was originally published on NIAC Insights.

One of the most significant political developments in the latest phase of the U.S.–Iran war has come not from the battlefield but from inside Iran itself. As military operations expand across Iran and the Persian Gulf, 268 Iranian public figures – including political activists, university professors, economists, lawyers, physicians, former members of parliament, former government officials, labor and teachers’ representatives, religious scholars, artists, and civil society leaders – have issued a joint declaration rejecting the continuation of the war.

Published under the title “We Do Not Want War,” the statement represents one of the broadest anti-war appeals to emerge from inside Iran since the conflict began. Unlike previous declarations that focused primarily on domestic political issues, this appeal directly condemns continued military escalation, rejects attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and calls for an immediate return to diplomacy before the conflict expands beyond anyone’s ability to control.

The declaration begins by affirming that the Iranian people possess the fundamental right to live in peace, dignity, and security. It describes peace as both a universal human right and a divine blessing, arguing that genuine peace requires the complete cessation of war, military threats, incitement, hatred, and policies built upon perpetual confrontation.

The signatories argue that the overwhelming majority of Iranians seek peace rather than endless conflict and insist that no decision to continue the war should be imposed upon the country without regard to the wishes of its citizens. Addressing governments, military organizations, and international actors involved in the war, they warn that denying the Iranian people their right to peace would constitute a profound injustice.

“Despite all our differences, we raise the call of ‘No to War,’” the declaration states, inviting Iranians of every political orientation, religion, ethnicity, profession, and intellectual tradition to unite behind that message. It concludes with a verse from the Persian poet Saadi, expressing the timeless principle that even those strong enough to prevail in war should choose peace instead.

The breadth of the signatories gives the declaration exceptional political significance. Conservatives, reformists, independent intellectuals, economists, physicians, teachers, lawyers, environmental activists, Sunni religious leaders, former parliamentarians, and former senior government officials all appear on the list, reflecting a rare convergence across Iran’s deeply fragmented political landscape. Among those signing are former Central Bank Governor Valiollah Seif, former diplomat Mohammad Hossein Adeli, political figures Faezah Hashemi and Parvaneh Salahshouri, and dozens of former legislators and prominent academics.

The timing of the declaration is especially important because it coincides with what appears to be a fundamental transformation in the character of the war itself. During the earlier forty-day conflict, military operations largely centered on missile bases, command facilities, and conventional military infrastructure. The latest escalation suggests that both sides are increasingly extending their campaigns beyond purely military objectives toward the infrastructure that sustains modern economies and civilian life.

The text of the joint statement is translated below:

To Our Fellow Iranians and to People Around the World

We, the undersigned, together with all citizens of Iran, have the fundamental right to live in peace and security, with dignity and honor. Peace is both a divine blessing and a universal human right. The minimum condition for enjoying that right is the complete and unconditional end of war, and the cessation of all threats, incitement to hatred, and warmongering.

We believe that the overwhelming majority of the Iranian people desire peace and the right to live a dignified life. Therefore, since no decision should be imposed upon the country against the will of its people—and because that will can only be legitimately determined through the free expression of public opinion—we firmly remind all governments, military forces involved in the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and all members of the international community that violating this fundamental right of the Iranian people is a grave injustice against a nation that does not want war and stands for peace.

Despite all our differences, we raise our collective voice to say “No to War.” We sincerely call upon all our fellow Iranians—regardless of gender, political or ideological beliefs, religion, ethnicity, or any other distinction—to join this call and strengthen its echo by adding their voices.

Even if you possess the strength of an elephant or the claws of a lion,

To me, peace is still better than war.

— Saadi