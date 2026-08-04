Why Iran’s Supreme Leader Has Not Been Seen or Heard in Five Months

This post was originally published on NIAC Insights.

Tehran has started offering a technical answer to an increasingly political question. On Sunday, August 2, Hamshahri — a daily newspaper affiliated with the Tehran municipality — published a short video on its website and Telegram channel explaining why no audio or video recording of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been released since he took office. The argument was that advances in digital forensics, artificial intelligence and audio analysis mean a recording of a senior leader can give away his location and physical condition, and that his reliance on written statements reflects strict security precautions rather than an unwillingness to appear. Every audio file, the narrator says, carries hidden layers from which intelligence services can extract the physical, geographic, temporal, hardware and biological characteristics of the speaker.

The video organized the case around five axes. The first is room acoustics and geometry: every enclosed space has a unique acoustic signature, and by measuring how long sound energy takes to fall 60 decibels after the source stops, the approximate volume of the room can be estimated, with early reflections indicating the speaker’s distance from the walls and the ceiling height, and frequency absorption revealing whether the surfaces are carpet, concrete or glass. The second is electrical network frequency: grids run at 50 or 60 hertz but fluctuate slightly, and that faint electromagnetic hum is captured in the background of any recording, so services matching the fluctuations against national moment-by-moment databases can recover the exact date, the time, and even the specific section of the grid where the recording was made. The third is hardware fingerprinting — phone microphones filter out low frequencies and cheap components produce characteristic harmonic distortion, functioning like a device signature. The fourth is background noise: cooling systems, generators and filtration equipment identify a site indoors, while outdoors wind, traffic patterns, passing aircraft and even native insects and birds narrow the geography.

The fifth axis is the one that undercut the reassurance. The video says vocal-tract resonances, or formant frequencies, reveal the physical dimensions of the throat, mouth and nose, and that voice-conversion software offers no protection because the underlying filter can be recovered. It then adds that breathing patterns and the pauses between words indicate the speaker’s physical condition, heart rate and stress level. A brief meant to explain the silence ends by telling Iranians precisely which questions about the leader’s body a recording would answer.

The same video volunteered how the leader now communicates. Citing Mossad officers quoted in the Times, it says that if Mojtaba Khamenei is alive he is probably in an underground shelter beneath a mountain near Qom or Tehran, that he relays messages through multiple layers of couriers who do not know the full chain, and that Mossad’s effort is focused on identifying and analyzing those couriers. The only real route to him, the narrator concludes, would be recruiting an agent in contact with him — difficult given Iran’s security apparatus, since probably only two or three members of the IRGC know how to reach him. That is an unusual thing for a state-aligned outlet to broadcast as comfort.

The foreign minister has said the breach that made this necessary is human, and unresolved. In a wide-ranging appearance on the YouTube program Majaray-e Jang (Story of War) published in mid-July, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed wartime security planning, succession preparations and negotiations with Washington, and said the security gaps that enabled attacks on senior officials and leadership sites probably have not been fully resolved. He said he was at Khamenei’s headquarters on February 28 when it was struck, and that the attack was carried out through a breach that still exists. Describing the accuracy of Israeli intelligence on the movements of Iran’s leadership — and the fact that the strike came at 9:30 in the morning — he said he no longer attributed it to technology or artificial factors, and that the security services were pursuing the possibility of human infiltration. He then went further than officials usually do: the breach, he said, is not limited to infiltration and obtaining information, and sometimes extends to influencing the direction of decision-making itself. In his phrasing, it also shapes the psychological environment.

Those remarks reframe the Hamshahri brief rather than confirming it. The newspaper treats the leader’s silence as a countermeasure against a technical threat — microphones, grid hum, room echo. The foreign minister describes a penetration deep enough to place officials at a specific address at a specific hour, still unfixed five months later, and possibly operating on Iranian decisions rather than merely observing them. If Araghchi is right, no amount of audio hygiene addresses the problem, and the leader’s invisibility looks less like a precaution than a necessity. The interview drew immediate criticism in conservative media: the state-television analyst Mostafa Khoshcheshm said Araghchi had made his own image worse, and Raja News, an outlet close to supporters of the late president Ebrahim Raisi, argued that passages identifying tunnel locations should have been cut during editing.

The absence being explained is now roughly five months old. Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since the February 28 strike that wounded him and killed his father, Ali Khamenei, along with his wife, Zahra Haddad-Adel, and other family members. He was named to succeed his father on March 8, and when Nowruz arrived on March 20, a speech attributed to him was read out on state television alongside a still photograph and an Iranian flag. Since then: written statements, but no image or voice.

The funeral was the moment many Iranians expected that to change, and it did not. The state staged a weeklong funeral procession for Ali Khamenei that drew hundreds of thousands of mourners across the country and ended with burial in Mashhad on July 9. His son and successor was absent throughout, including from the earlier funeral for his own wife; officials cited the continuing threat of assassination. Ali Khamenei’s other sons — Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud — attended, as did much of the political leadership and dozens of foreign delegations, which made the one absence more conspicuous. As the procession moved through Tehran on July 6, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a Hebrew-language statement that Ali Khamenei had been assassinated because he led the plan to destroy Israel, and warned that any Iranian leader reviving such plans would be stopped as well.

Questions about his physical condition have not been answered by any of this. People close to his inner circle told Reuters he sustained serious injuries, including damage to his face and significant harm to one or both legs. Asked in the July interview about his own contact with the new leader, Araghchi said he had never met him and had not seen him during this period, and that he did not think anyone beyond perhaps one or a few people had.

The likely near term is more of the same, with a narrowing margin. A technical brief explaining why the leader cannot be recorded, a foreign minister saying the breach that killed the last leader is still open and may be steering decisions, and an official account of a courier chain known to two or three people have all landed within a few weeks of each other. Together they describe a security problem the state does not claim to have solved. That is not evidence of incapacity and should not be treated as confirmation of it. But the explanation is now doing heavy work: five months on, the reasoning that made the silence understandable in March is being asked to carry a leadership that has been neither seen nor heard through a war, a succession, and his own father’s funeral — and it is being offered to a public, including much of the system’s own base, that expected the funeral to be the end of it.